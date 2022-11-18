Here are all the 2022 Christmas events near Bradenton and Sarasota this holiday season

The 2022 holiday season is upon us, and Bradenton and Sarasota are ready to celebrate, Florida-style.

There’s a whole boat-full of ways to get in the holiday spirit around Southwest Florida this year.

Unique local holiday happenings include illuminated water parades, beach street parties and subtropical light displays.

Other events planned this December include holiday concerts, festivals, markets, theme park events and much more.

Here’s a guide to family-friendly holiday fun on the Suncoast.

Christmas events

Christmas in Cortez: Now in its second year, this festival spirits up holiday family fun in the historic fishing village of Cortez. Hosted by the Florida Maritime Museum, “Christmas in Cortez” will feature games, bounce houses, a maze, a Santa meet-and-greet and other holiday festivities.

Food and drink will be available for purchase at the festival. Event parking can be found at the F.I.S.H. Preserve, just east of the Florida Maritime Museum. Parking, admission and activities are free of charge.

Details: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 10. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free.

Info: floridamaritimemuseum.org .

Christmas on Bridge Street will bring a family-friendly block party to Bradenton Beach’s iconic main drag.

Santa and his entourage, along with his sleigh, will be parked outside of the Bridge Street post office from 3-9 p.m. A kids’ zone with activities including face painting will open from 3-6 p.m. Four-part harmony group The Dickens Carolers will bring some old-time charm to the event from 5-7 p.m. And many shops and eateries on Bridge Street will be open late.

Restaurants and bars will host a continuous lineup of live music throughout the event.

And this year’s event will include a screening of 2021’s “Home Sweet Home Alone” by the Bradenton Beach Christmas tree.

Details: 3-9 p.m. Dec. 17. Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach.

Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum are all decked out in their holiday finest for history tours and events this December. Provided Image /Manatee County Agricultural Museum

Historic Holiday Tours: Palmetto Historical Museum & the Manatee County Agricultural Museum will host educational tours that explore both museums’ grounds this month, and visitors can see all the historical buildings decked out in Christmas decor.

Spots for the tours are limited, and reservations are required.

All reservations have already been filled for Palmetto’s Christmas in the Park on Dec. 2-3. The event includes kids’ crafts, reindeer games, and a chance to meet Santa. Families can join a waiting list should more slots become available by calling 941-721-2034.

Details: Historic Holiday Tours offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 6-9. Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Free.

Info: palmettohistoricalpark.com .

Country Christmas at Hunsader Farms: Hunsader Farms in Bradenton is getting in the holiday spirit this December with displays of more than 300,000 lights, hayrides, train rides, campfires, snow tubing, Christmas movies, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo and more.

Check out craft vendors, fresh produce and plenty of food and drink options, too.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22 & 23. Hunsader Farms, 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton. Admission: $15. Ages 5 and under: Free. Cash only. Free parking.

Info: hunsaderfarms.com .

Night Before Christmas at G.T. Bray: On Dec. 9, G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton will transform into a holiday wonderland for a family-friendly Christmas extravaganza.

The annual event is sponsored by Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department and will feature a snow slide, bounce house, face painting and a showing of the 2003 hit “Elf.” Kids will also be able to say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Local vendors an food trucks will be there to add to the fun.

Entry is free, but organizers request a donation of one new, unwrapped toy per family for a Toys for Tots drive. A $5 wristband is required to access the snow slide, bounce house and face painting activities.

Vehicles should enter the event at 59th Street West and exit at 51st Street West.

Details: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 9. Event parking available near the G.T. Bray Recreation Center, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton. Free entry.

Info: mymanatee.org/things_to_do/signature_events/a_night_before_christmas

Bradenton’s Winter Wonderland: The 21st Winter Wonderland will transform downtown Bradenton’s Old Main Street into a charming holiday scene, complete with lights, vendors, crafts, food and drink, entertainment, snow slide mountains and family photo ops.

Winter Wonderland takes place near the waterfront, where the Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade will pass by around 8 p.m.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Old Main Street, Bradenton. Free.

Info: cityofbradenton.com/events

The Florida Railroad Museum’s North Pole Express offers family friendly holiday magic throughout December. Provided Photo/Florida Railroad Museum

North Pole Express at the Florida Railroad Museum: The North Pole Express transports guests through rural Manatee County to a Christmas village with activities, campfires, hot chocolate, cookies and a meet and greet with Santa.

Tickets for this local favorite are quick to sell out.

Details: Dec. 1-4, 7-11, 14-21. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish. Tickets start at $32.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org

Enchant St. Petersburg presented by the Hallmark Channel: The popular annual event at Tropicana Field returns with over 4 million lights.

There is ice skating, a Christmas Light Maze to a 100 foot tall tree, live entertainment, a shopping Village with vendors, crafts and food.

Details: Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for children, kids free on select Wednesday nights. Discounts for seniors and military. Ice skating is an additional $18 per person. VIP passes and private event rentals available.

Holiday parades

Jiggs Landing Outpost will host an “Old Florida” holiday boat parade on the Evers Reservoir and Braden River on Dec. 10.

Boaters who want to participate can arrive early to decorate their boats.

Spectators can bring a lawn chair and set up waterside.

Details: Parade starts around 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Jiggs Landing Outpost, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton. Free.

Info: 941-727-4181. jiggslanding.com

The Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade keeps the holiday spirit afloat with a festive nautical display down the famous waterway.

Boat owners will compete for cash prizes based on theme creativity, lights, music and crowd reaction.

Parade viewing points include Snead Island, the Green Bridge Fishing Pier and sidewalk areas, parts of Riverside Drive in Palmetto and the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Alternatively, grab a reservation at Riverhouse Waterfront Restaurant, Caddy’s or Pier 22 Restaurant for a view with food.

Estimated viewing timeline:

6 p.m. - Staging begins at Shaw Point

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Bradenton Yacht Club (Private Members Club)

7:15-8:15 p.m. - Riverhouse Waterfront Restaurant

7:30-8:30 p.m. - Pier 22 Restaurant/Twin Dolphin Marina

Details: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on the Manatee River. Free.

Info: holidayboatparade.org

Bradenton Beach Marina’s third annual Holiday Boat Parade is Dec. 3. The parade will start near the Longboat Pass Bridge, and then the festive boats will float north up the Intracoastal waterway, ending at the Bradenton Beach Marina.

Recommended spots to view the parade are the Longboat Pass Bridge (6-6:30 p.m.) and Bradenton Beach City Pier (6:30-7 p.m.).

Details: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 Bradenton Beach City Pier, 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: bradentonbeachmarina.com/bradenton-beach-boat-parade

Holiday shows

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has a month of holiday shows lined up this December that includes popular musicians, dance and circus arts. Here’s a look at the December offerings:

Dec. 7: Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Dec. 8: Chris Isaak’s Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour

Dec. 10: The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 17: Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland

Dec. 22: Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas

Dec. 23: International Ballet of Florida - The Nutcracker

Details: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Info: 941-263-6799. vanwezel.org





Sarasota Orchestra will celebrate the holidays with its “Great Escapes 2: Seasonal Gifts” concert this December. The program includes classic Yuletide carols as well as “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah” and a musical narration of ‘” Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Details: Dec. 7-11. Sarasota Orchestra’s Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $45.

Info: sarasotaorchestra.org . 941-953-3434.

The Archangel (Stephanie Zandra), Joseph (Raleigh Mosely II) and Mary (Maicy Powell) appear in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s popular annual rendition of “Black Nativity,” a gospel musical. Sorcha Augustine /Courtesy of WBTT

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will once again present its popular rendition of the Langston Hughes gospel musical “Black Nativity” this holiday season. “The music is combined with dance, poetry and narrative to deliver a message of joy, hope and liberation,” a show preview says.

Details: Nov. 30-Dec. 23. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $50. Students and active military: $20.

Info: 941-366-1505. westcoastblacktheatre.org

Holiday shopping and markets

The Village of the Arts in Bradenton will host it’s monthly Art Walk on the first weekend of December with lots of opportunities to find unique gifts.

The shops of the live-work community display and sell a wide range of crafts and art styles. Live music and eats and drinks at Village restaurants and cafes are another reason to stop by.

Check villageofthearts.com/calendar for individual business hours during Art Walk.

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Village of the Arts, downtown Bradenton.

Info: villageofthearts.com .

A Holiday Mega Market will bring more than 140 vendors to the Mall at University Town Center for two days in December.

Shop among crafters, artisans and regional businesses and enjoy food trucks, tree lightings and colorful light displays. Local dance studios will also perform.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota. Free parking and entry.

Info: mallatutc.com .

Enchant Christmas brings a winter wonderland to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The experience is open on select nights through Jan. 1, 2023. Provided Image/Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas: Step into a scene from a winter snow globe at Enchant Christmas, a holiday wonderland inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The fun-for-all-ages event includes a walkable light maze, a kids’ zone, ice skating, food and drink and a Nordic-inspired shopping market.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, too.

St. Petersburg is one of nine cities nationwide to host the event this year.

Details: Event days and hours vary. Open Nov. 25-Jan. 1. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Ages3-17: $20. Ages 18-64: $35. Ages $65 and up: $32.

Holiday light displays

Winter nights under the lights: Palma Sola Botanical Park will bring some holiday cheer to Bradenton with its third annual holiday light display.

Take a stroll and snap a few family photos among the illuminated Florida foliage during this free event.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 15-18. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW, Bradenton. Free (donations accepted).

Info: palmasolabp.org .

Lights in Bloom: “Lights in Bloom” transforms Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota into an illuminated winter wonderland.

More than two million lights are in place to illuminate Selby’s gardens and walkways.

The event also includes arts and crafts, activities, entertainment and holiday photo ops. Food and drink will be available for purchase in the gardens.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10-23, Dec. 26-Jan. 1 and Jan. 3-5. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $30. Ages 5-17: $15. Children under 5: Free. Early entry tickets available for an upcharge.

Info: selby.org .

Theme park fun

Christmas at Busch Gardens: Busch Gardens’ annual Christmas Town celebration puts a holly jolly twist on Florida theme park fun.

The park is decked out in lights and decorations for the holiday party, and there are festive eats, shows, rides and music to enjoy.

A $132.99 Fun Card allows unlimited entries to the Christmas Town event and free entry to the park through the end of 2023.

Details: Nov. 14 through Jan. 9. Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa. Single day ticket: $132.99.

Did we miss a major holiday event? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.