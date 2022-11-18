Read full article on original website
Related
aroundptown.com
Lions ‘Toys For Kids’ Underway
Prophetstown Lions Club Toys for Kids drive has begun. Each year the Lions help make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need by helping to provide clothes and gifts, collected through Toys for Kids. Helping out is easy just look for the marked bins around and drop off a gift of clothes or a toy for anyone through high school age. Those items are then wrapped and unveiled on Christmas morning.
Mendota Reporter
Fundraiser for former Earlville/Paw Paw area man scheduled Dec. 10 in Amboy
AMBOY – Johnny’s Journey, a fund-raising event for John Marks, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Amboy Community Center, 280 W. Wasson Road, Amboy. Dinner will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Marks was born and raised in...
Meet Sunshine, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Sunshine is a 13 year old female spayed Chinese Crested dog. She is a very smart gal. She is very...
ourquadcities.com
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
aroundptown.com
Erie’s Hometown Hero
Recently Whitney Misfeldt with Modern Woodmen of America, with an office in Erie, announced a Hometown Hero Award Winner. Pastor Tiffany Garcea from the Erie United Methodist Church was honored with an award and a donation to the charity Fostering Dignity. Every year, Modern Woodmen’s 2,500 chapters and 800 youth...
Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sick
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school district is being hit hard with illness. All kindergarten classes in Oregon, Illinois, are canceled for Monday because too many teachers are out sick. The superintendent said that 35 elementary school students were sent home on Friday with what they believe is the stomach flu. Doctors said that […]
aroundptown.com
Tampico Announces Holiday Utility Gifting Program, Prepares For Holidays (photos)
The Tampico Village Board met on Tuesday, November 15th to hear about a new program being launched by the Village Clerk to give residents a chance to gift others with help in paying utility bills. There were also several thank yous and updates as the Village prepares for the Holiday season.
aroundptown.com
Make The Right Choices This Thanksgiving: Buckle Up and Drive Sober
Submitted by IDOT and Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois are reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober this Thanksgiving holiday. Unfortunately, some motorists and their passengers will travel without ever buckling their seat belts, which drastically increases the chance of injury or death if they’re involved in a crash.
Illinois Residents Are Being Duped By This Innocent-Looking Lost Dog Scam
There are many benefits to living in a social media age, but unfortunately, there are a lot of disadvantages that come along with it. We all turn to social media to share and get information for pretty much anything, but this gives scammers the perfect opportunity to take advantage of us too.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
ourquadcities.com
‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays
BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon School District Dealing With Stomach Flu Outbreak
Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District wanted to be in contact with parents regarding the illness that is going on through the buildings. On Friday, the district had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. The district did reach out to the Ogle County Health Department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues.
Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
starvedrock.media
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
3 of the largest and rarest locomotives arrive in Silvis
SILVIS, Ill. — Three of the largest and rarest locomotives arrived in Silvis on Saturday afternoon. This comes after Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America accepted a donation from Union Pacific in an effort to restore them back to their original working conditions. The Challenger Union Pacific 3985, Centennial Union...
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch now: Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade
Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade on Saturday. Locations — JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. Iowa still will have one statewide...
Comments / 0