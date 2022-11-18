Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Arraigned for Felony Theft
A Sheridan man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Tuesday for the charge of felony theft. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 23, an officer with the Sheridan Police Department was dispatched to Sheridan Liquor on Sugarland Drive to investigate a report of theft. Store Owner Chad Franklin reported that an employee of his, Monte Johnson, had been taking money from a cash safe within the business and there were several video recordings of him committing the alleged criminal activity. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan, the 59-year-old Johnson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony theft.
KULR8
Big Horn County, WY sheriff's office IDs reported human remains as animal remains
BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area. Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.
Sheridan Media
SPD to present TIPS training in December
The Sheridan Police Department has announced it will host a Training for Intervention ProcedureS (TIPS) class beginning in December. According to the SPD, City of Sheridan Ordinance 4-4(e) reads in part, “All persons employed at any licensee business operating with a liquor license issued by the city of Sheridan who are engaged in the selling or serving of alcoholic beverages or the managing thereof (hereinafter referred to as an “alcohol server staff”), shall successfully complete an alcohol server training program as approved by Wyoming Statute section 12-2-402, within ninety days of the start of their employment.”
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Corrected Plat of Corrected Plat
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a Corrected Plat of a Corrected Plat in the SaddleCrest Subdivision. At the recent county commission meeting, County Planner Mark Reid explained why the petitioner was asking for the correction. According to the staff report from the County Public Works Department, by county regulation...
Sheridan Media
Death of Sheridan County Resident Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on November 15th the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in October. He had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 84. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
oilcity.news
Big Horn County authorities seek woman on felony animal cruelty charges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Greybull Police Department says it is seeking a woman on a felony arrest warrant for 25 counts of cruelty to animals, according to a release on Tuesday. The warrant for Carol Rea Kaiser, 55, was issued out of Big Horn County, the release said. Anyone...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gets SLIB Grant For Crisis Stabilization Unit
Sheridan Memorial Hospital may soon be able to improve its care to patients mentally. The hospital was recently awarded a $5.9 million grant from the State Loan and Investment Board to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region. Currently...
Sheridan Media
Building Inspector on Contractor Renewals, Permits, Annexations
Buffalo Building Inspector Terry Asay, in his report to the city council, discussed contractor license renewals, building permits, and annexations into the city. He reported on the pending annexations. Asay said he has begun to renew contractor’s licenses, saying he has sent out renewal applications to all 307 of the...
Sheridan Media
Annette Reed
Annette Reed died Friday, November 18, 2022, in Sheridan at the age of 81. Annette was born in Macomb, Illinois in 1941. She attended school in Macomb at the Western Illinois University Lab School. Annette earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Western in 1963. In 1964, Annette married Marion Reed. They were married for 58 years until Marion’s death in June this year.
Sheridan Media
Be alert for animals in the morning and evening hours
Game and Fish is seeing a lot of animal collisions on the Sheridan Region roadways. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Wyoming Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt asked motorists to keep a heads up while commuting in the region, especially in the morning and evening hours.
Sheridan Media
City, County Seeking Persons to Serve on Attainable Housing Council
With the recent creation and funding of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council by the city and county, they are now looking for interested people to serve on the council. According to a release from the county, those selected will meet as they decide to determine the merits and possible...
Sheridan Media
Clearmont Town Council Discusses Funding, Christmas Decorations
Several items were discussed in the Clearmont Town Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Mayor Chris Schock said there will be a meeting with the legislators on November 29, and he will speak to them about the ARPA grant funding. He said the funding this year went to the larger towns in the state, such as Cheyenne and Gillette, and how many smaller Wyoming towns felt the system was unfair.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Renews Liquor licenses for 2023
Buffalo’s City Council has approved the liwuor license renewal applications for the 2023 calendar year. At the council’s recent regular meeting, no comment was offered during the Public Hearing on the renewals. Mayor Shane Schrader. View the entire list of liquor licenses approved below. Liquor License Renewals. American...
Sheridan Media
SCSD#2 Board Members Talk to Legislators
SCSD#2 Board held a legislative round table on Monday, Nov 21. Attending in person were Dave Kinskey, Mark Kinner, Bo Biteman, Ken Pendergraft, Cyrus Western, and Barry Crago. Also attending was Micheal Lansing, new trustee. Superintendent Scott Stults started by thanking the legislators for coming. “We appreciate your support of...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
Sheridan Media
Twenty-seven years of the Christmas Stroll
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce began hosting the Christmas Stroll in downtown Sheridan 27 years ago. While appearing on Sheridan Meida’s Public Pulse, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Program Development Director Teresa Detimore and Christmas Stroll Planning Committee Chairperson Robby Smith talked a little about the history of the stroll, of which Smith has been a part of for each year.
Sheridan Media
Learning to Cook at Sheridan High School
The cooking class, (in no particular order) Shari Surwald; Jaselene Wehling; Leocadia Field; Naomi Andersen; Abby Gomke; Kylie Carter; Raeleigh Ridl; Morgan Anderson; Alex Weber; McKinley Chase. Not pictured is Brock Oberlie. The Career and Technical Education program at Sheridan High includes a cooking classes. Christy Andersen, Sheridan High School...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Buffalo Wyoming
Buffalo, Wyoming, is located in northern Teton County and is home to the Cloud Peak Scenic Byway. The Cloud Peak Scenic Byway takes you through the towns of Buffalo and Moran before taking you along the foothills to Yellowstone National Park. Although Buffalo isn’t quite as famous as some other...
Sheridan Media
Open Space
An ordinance detailing open space requirements for developers in the City of Sheridan was an item of consideration at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2255 was approved by the City Council on second reading. No change was made to...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Football at Fresno Friday / High School Winter Sports Begin / Sheridan Junior Hawks hit the Road
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks will play on the road the next two weeks starting this Friday and Saturday in Great Falls, Montana. HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SPORTS – The high school winter sports season is underway with the first night of practice for basketball and wrestling the basketball season opens December 8th and the Bronc wrestlers will host a dual with Worland.
