A Sheridan man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Tuesday for the charge of felony theft. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 23, an officer with the Sheridan Police Department was dispatched to Sheridan Liquor on Sugarland Drive to investigate a report of theft. Store Owner Chad Franklin reported that an employee of his, Monte Johnson, had been taking money from a cash safe within the business and there were several video recordings of him committing the alleged criminal activity. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan, the 59-year-old Johnson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony theft.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO