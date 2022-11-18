Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this year
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and more
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and more
kptv.com
Clackamas County murder suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Washington
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Clackamas County has been located after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Washington last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kaythan “Mar Mar” Tenry, 19, was wanted for the Oct....
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit by alleged DUII driver in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 7 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash on Southeast Powell Street and Southeast 138th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
kptv.com
3 teens arrested in stolen vehicle after burglaries at several SE Portland pot shops
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three teenagers were arrested after multiple marijuana dispensaries were burglarized overnight, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The suspects are accused of burglarizing Nectar at 9222 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., Eden Cannabis at Southeast 60th and Southeast Foster around 2:10 a.m. and Five Zero Trees at 10209 Southeast Division Street around 3:10 a.m.
kptv.com
VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.
Prank call for active school shooter prompts Clark County deputies to respond
A prank caller told law enforcement that several students had been shot at Heritage High School in Vancouver Tuesday. Half a dozen deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrived within minutes to find the report was false. The caller, pretending to be a teacher inside the school, said...
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and more
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup
For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
CHILD DIES IN FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at approximately 6:09 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 58, 25 miles east of Oakridge at milepost 61. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Honda Accord, operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle (26) of Portland, crossed into...
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that a man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for stealing cars and drug possession on Monday.
KATU.com
Can you ID this man?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
18-year-old victim identified in deadly Portland airport hotel shooting
An 18-year-old man killed Saturday night in a shooting at the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport has been identified. Parnell Badon, Jr., died some time after 9:30 p.m. at the hotel at 7900 N.E. 82nd Avenue, Port of Portland Police confirmed on Monday. The port police and...
kptv.com
Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter
VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - After someone stole a package from John Withers’ porch, he took to social media to let his neighbors know about what happened. He says it wasn’t long before other comments started coming in expressing they had also been victimized. Unsurprising, as the Washington County...
Chronicle
Man Pursued and Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement Near Tenino Nov. 14 Identified
A man who was pursued and later fatally shot in a confrontation with law enforcement near Tenino on Nov. 14 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Phymor Tenry, 21, of Gresham, Oregon, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.
Chronicle
SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter
A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
KATU.com
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
kptv.com
Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
kptv.com
Woman crashes car into Vancouver building
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An elderly woman drove her car into a building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Vancouver Fire responded to 221 Northeast 104th Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Firefighters needed extrication tools to get the elderly woman out of the car. She was not injured and refused any treatment.
thereflector.com
Vancouver man pleads not guilty in fatal North Clark County crash
A Vancouver man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a fatal crash that took place east of Battle Ground in November of 2021. On Nov. 17, Joseph Manson, 22, was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court on a count of vehicular homicide while under the influence and a count of vehicular assault. Manson made his first appearance in court on Nov. 10, more than a year after the crash.
KGW
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
