La Center, WA

kptv.com

Man dies after being hit by alleged DUII driver in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 7 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash on Southeast Powell Street and Southeast 138th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

3 teens arrested in stolen vehicle after burglaries at several SE Portland pot shops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three teenagers were arrested after multiple marijuana dispensaries were burglarized overnight, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The suspects are accused of burglarizing Nectar at 9222 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., Eden Cannabis at Southeast 60th and Southeast Foster around 2:10 a.m. and Five Zero Trees at 10209 Southeast Division Street around 3:10 a.m.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.
GRESHAM, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup

For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

CHILD DIES IN FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY

On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at approximately 6:09 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 58, 25 miles east of Oakridge at milepost 61. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Honda Accord, operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle (26) of Portland, crossed into...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KATU.com

Can you ID this man?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter

VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - After someone stole a package from John Withers’ porch, he took to social media to let his neighbors know about what happened. He says it wasn’t long before other comments started coming in expressing they had also been victimized. Unsurprising, as the Washington County...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter

A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Woman crashes car into Vancouver building

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An elderly woman drove her car into a building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Vancouver Fire responded to 221 Northeast 104th Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Firefighters needed extrication tools to get the elderly woman out of the car. She was not injured and refused any treatment.
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Vancouver man pleads not guilty in fatal North Clark County crash

A Vancouver man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a fatal crash that took place east of Battle Ground in November of 2021. On Nov. 17, Joseph Manson, 22, was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court on a count of vehicular homicide while under the influence and a count of vehicular assault. Manson made his first appearance in court on Nov. 10, more than a year after the crash.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

