Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gets SLIB Grant For Crisis Stabilization Unit
Sheridan Memorial Hospital may soon be able to improve its care to patients mentally. The hospital was recently awarded a $5.9 million grant from the State Loan and Investment Board to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region. Currently...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Ratifies Letter in Support of Land Trust
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have ratified a Letter of Support for the Sheridan Community Land Trust’s (SCLT) application for funding for the Red Grade Trails System. The SCLT is applying to the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation (WOR) asking for $749,000 which will be combined with a local match of $100,000 to complete the multi-year project, according to the letter from the county.
Sheridan Media
SPD to present TIPS training in December
The Sheridan Police Department has announced it will host a Training for Intervention ProcedureS (TIPS) class beginning in December. According to the SPD, City of Sheridan Ordinance 4-4(e) reads in part, “All persons employed at any licensee business operating with a liquor license issued by the city of Sheridan who are engaged in the selling or serving of alcoholic beverages or the managing thereof (hereinafter referred to as an “alcohol server staff”), shall successfully complete an alcohol server training program as approved by Wyoming Statute section 12-2-402, within ninety days of the start of their employment.”
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Corrected Plat of Corrected Plat
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a Corrected Plat of a Corrected Plat in the SaddleCrest Subdivision. At the recent county commission meeting, County Planner Mark Reid explained why the petitioner was asking for the correction. According to the staff report from the County Public Works Department, by county regulation...
Sheridan Media
Annette Reed
Annette Reed died Friday, November 18, 2022, in Sheridan at the age of 81. Annette was born in Macomb, Illinois in 1941. She attended school in Macomb at the Western Illinois University Lab School. Annette earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Western in 1963. In 1964, Annette married Marion Reed. They were married for 58 years until Marion’s death in June this year.
Sheridan Media
Pool Board Gives End-of-Season Report to Buffalo Council
Travis Lawrence, representing the Buffalo Outdoor Pool Board, spoke to the city council during their last meeting to update them on this year’s summer season and to discuss what to expect in the coming year. Lawrence said the ppol had some highlights and some low points but overall it...
Sheridan Media
Trial Date Set for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies
A trial date has been set for April of next year in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with seven felonies. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in District Court, 37-year-old Drell Amende pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony burglary, four counts of felony theft, and one count of felony alteration of a vehicle’s identification numbers. Between April 1 and late October of this year, Amende allegedly broke into a number of storage units in Sheridan County and stole numerous items. Amende was arrested for the alleged crimes on October 6.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan PD to Host Coffee With a Cop Saturday
The Sheridan Police Department is inviting the public to come together to build relationships and discuss community issues over a cup of coffee Saturday, November 26 at Java Moon from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Sheridan’s neighborhoods. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.
Sheridan Media
Building Inspector on Contractor Renewals, Permits, Annexations
Buffalo Building Inspector Terry Asay, in his report to the city council, discussed contractor license renewals, building permits, and annexations into the city. He reported on the pending annexations. Asay said he has begun to renew contractor’s licenses, saying he has sent out renewal applications to all 307 of the...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Sheridan Media
City, County Seeking Persons to Serve on Attainable Housing Council
With the recent creation and funding of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council by the city and county, they are now looking for interested people to serve on the council. According to a release from the county, those selected will meet as they decide to determine the merits and possible...
Sheridan Media
Open Space
An ordinance detailing open space requirements for developers in the City of Sheridan was an item of consideration at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2255 was approved by the City Council on second reading. No change was made to...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Renews Liquor licenses for 2023
Buffalo’s City Council has approved the liwuor license renewal applications for the 2023 calendar year. At the council’s recent regular meeting, no comment was offered during the Public Hearing on the renewals. Mayor Shane Schrader. View the entire list of liquor licenses approved below. Liquor License Renewals. American...
oilcity.news
Big Horn County authorities seek woman on felony animal cruelty charges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Greybull Police Department says it is seeking a woman on a felony arrest warrant for 25 counts of cruelty to animals, according to a release on Tuesday. The warrant for Carol Rea Kaiser, 55, was issued out of Big Horn County, the release said. Anyone...
Sheridan Media
Twenty-seven years of the Christmas Stroll
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce began hosting the Christmas Stroll in downtown Sheridan 27 years ago. While appearing on Sheridan Meida’s Public Pulse, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Program Development Director Teresa Detimore and Christmas Stroll Planning Committee Chairperson Robby Smith talked a little about the history of the stroll, of which Smith has been a part of for each year.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Football at Fresno Friday / High School Winter Sports Begin / Sheridan Junior Hawks hit the Road
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks will play on the road the next two weeks starting this Friday and Saturday in Great Falls, Montana. HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SPORTS – The high school winter sports season is underway with the first night of practice for basketball and wrestling the basketball season opens December 8th and the Bronc wrestlers will host a dual with Worland.
Sheridan Media
Call for art to be featured at SAGE Member Pop-Up Show
Beginning on Nov. 29, SAGE Community Arts will be calling for art from their members for the Members Pop-Up Show. The Members Pop-Up Show gives SAGE Community Art members a chance to contribute new and old art not has not been shown in the gallery before. While appearing on Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan/Johnson County Football Players Named 2022 All-State
Coaches and members of the Wyoming Coaches Association have voted on which players they believe are in the best in the state within the class their team plays in. Mathew Ketner – 1st Team Wide Receiver, 1st Team Defensive Back and 1st Team Return Specialist (unanimous selection) Dane Steel...
Comments / 1