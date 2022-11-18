LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Office of Cannabis Management took a big step toward adult-use marijuana being sold to New Yorkers before the end of the year. Thirty-six retail dispensary licenses were issued Monday to applicants who were or had relatives who were convicted of a marijuana-related crime prior to 2021, delivering on a promise Governor Hochul made to ensure these individuals made the first adult-use marijuana sales in the state.

19 HOURS AGO