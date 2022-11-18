Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Newly issued retail dispensary license brings CNY company one step closer to getting its products on shelves
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Office of Cannabis Management took a big step toward adult-use marijuana being sold to New Yorkers before the end of the year. Thirty-six retail dispensary licenses were issued Monday to applicants who were or had relatives who were convicted of a marijuana-related crime prior to 2021, delivering on a promise Governor Hochul made to ensure these individuals made the first adult-use marijuana sales in the state.
informnny.com
New York drivers cancelling trips due to gas prices, per report
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The rising gas prices appear to be infringing on some New York drivers’ holiday plans, according to a report. Per Quote Wizard, nearly 37% of New York drivers have canceled a trip in the last week due to high gas prices. Other key findings...
informnny.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee,...
informnny.com
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagnino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning. Mayor Kim and Montagnino confirmed an off-duty Vermont deputy was involved in the shooting. The deputy has been identified as Vito Caselnova, IV.
informnny.com
Name, image and likeness rights for collegiate athletes coming to NY
(WIVB) — NIL is coming to New York. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness without forfeiting scholarships or eligibility to participate in college sports. New York will become the 30th state to...
informnny.com
NYSP: Tractor trailer driver dead following rollover crash in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal tractor trailer rollover crash in the town of Alexandria on Tuesday, according to a press release from NYSP. Police say the crash occurred on State Route 37 just north of Redwood. Police, Redwood Fire Department and Alexandria...
