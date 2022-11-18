Read full article on original website
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
November 22, 2022 - The Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce invites spectators, shoppers and parade participants to join us Saturday December 3, 2022 for Breakfast with Santa 8am-9am with our annual Christmas parade line up at 9:30am and Parade starts at 10am with Christmas festivities after the parade held in Downtown Timpson. There will also be pictures, craft, gift, food and snack vendors on site, so come watch and enjoy!
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church Presents a Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner
November 22, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church presents a Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner on Thursday, November 24, 2022 from 10am until 1pm. Everyone is invited. If you know any needing a meal delivered (within city limits) facility approval, please call 936-332-2789 or 936-590-5392 and leave message or text by Wednesday, November 23 at noon.
Joaquin VFD Reports 3 Call, Successful Blood Drive
November 21, 2022 - The Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department had a relatively light week from November 13th through 19th with just 3 total calls. Here's a summary of the week's events. Sunday evening the JVFD was called to block the entrance to the Sand Isle community per the request of...
Joaquin Celebrates with ‘An Olde Fashioned Festival’ on Dec. 3rd
November 22, 2022 - The Joaquin Christmas Festival is coming to downtown Joaquin on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 9am!. For additional information, contact Joaquin City Hall 936-269-3021 or Krystal Raybon 903-692-2066.
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce, EDC Invites All to Shop Local and Win
November 22, 2022 - From November 18 through December 18, the Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and Timpson Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) invites everyone to shop local and win!. Win by investing in your community; Win by supporting your local businesses; Win by saving your gas dollars; and Win...
David “Ole Milwaukee” Lynn Bryce, Sr.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas, officiated by Orval Miller. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas.
West Shelby County VFD Responds to Vehicle Fire on FM 711
November 21, 2022 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) reports they responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on FM 711. The firemen left the station at 7:07pm with two brush trucks and were back in station by 7:40pm. The vehicle fire was in a truck belonging to Ashley Ronalds. The fire appeared to have started in the wiring in the dashboard.
Joaquin Elementary Places 2nd at District 23AA Academic UIL Meet
November 21, 2022 - On November 17, 2022 Joaquin Elementary traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University to compete in Academic UIL for District 23AA. We are proud of our students for their outstanding performance. Joaquin Elementary placed 2nd as a district. Below are the placings from the event:. Art...
William David Campbell Sr.
William David Campbell Sr., 72, of Joaquin, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Joaquin. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sardis Cemetery. Interment will be at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County. Born January 8, 1950, Mr. Campbell is the son of M....
Lloyd Glen Holloway
Glen was born on December 26, 1939, in San Augustine, Texas, to the late A.L. Holloway and Irene Quinn. He was raised in the Blackjack Community and graduated Chireno High School Class of 1958. It was because of school that he had the privilege of marrying his high school sweetheart, Patsy Jean Balch, on December 3, 1960. Patsy and Glen spent over 20 years together in marriage and to that union they had three wonderful children: Deborah, Stephen, and Wendy.
Center Falls to Aubrey in Four Overtime Thriller 43-41
The Center Roughriders led much of Saturday’s Texas UIL Football Class 4A-II Area Elimination game with the Aubrey Chaparrals (11-2). The Roughriders ultimately fell just two points short of advancing to the regional round game. The Roughrider’s season ends with them posting an 8-4 record as Area Finalist.
Joaquin Rams vs Cooper Bulldogs for the Regional Semifinal Championship
November 21, 2022 - Joaquin Rams will face the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday, November 25th at 7:00 pm for the regional semifinal championship. This contest will be played at Tyler Rose Stadium. Tickets will be sold online only at the following link: https://athletics.tylerisd.org/HTtickets Joaquin is the home team. Admission: $6.00 across the board. Passes accepted: District, THSCA, and Senior Citizen.
This Week in Shelby County Football: Regional Semifinal Round Playoffs
Center, Joaquin, and Timpson each advanced on to the Area Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs. Joaquin and Timpson advanced but Center was eliminated. The Roughriders posted an 8-4 overall record they faced the Aubrey Chaparrals at Tyler but fell just short in a 4-overtime thriller by a 43-41 score.
