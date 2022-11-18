Glen was born on December 26, 1939, in San Augustine, Texas, to the late A.L. Holloway and Irene Quinn. He was raised in the Blackjack Community and graduated Chireno High School Class of 1958. It was because of school that he had the privilege of marrying his high school sweetheart, Patsy Jean Balch, on December 3, 1960. Patsy and Glen spent over 20 years together in marriage and to that union they had three wonderful children: Deborah, Stephen, and Wendy.

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO