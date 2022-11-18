Student violence threat at St. Landry Parish school stems from challenge to fight

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A challenge by a student to another student to a fight was escalated to a schoolwide alert Friday, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After school Thursday, teachers at Plaisance Middle School learned of a student telling another student that they were going to fight tomorrow at school and “he was going to kill him.” Out of abundance of caution, a bag check was scheduled by school officials.

Students were instructed Friday morning to go to the gym for a bag check. No weapons were found, and the school was not placed under lockdown.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said kids have to learn that words have consequences.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

“They made the kid come to school with his parents,” Thibodeaux said. “You can’t say, ‘I’m going to kill you.’ If somebody hears that, they might think they mean they’re going to kill the school.”

Thibodeaux said after the bag check, the school operations are back to normal Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.