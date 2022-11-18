ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Student violence threat at St. Landry Parish school stems from challenge to fight

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgCqh_0jFix4BR00

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A challenge by a student to another student to a fight was escalated to a schoolwide alert Friday, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After school Thursday, teachers at Plaisance Middle School learned of a student telling another student that they were going to fight tomorrow at school and “he was going to kill him.”  Out of abundance of caution, a bag check was scheduled by school officials.

With rise in school threats, La. state senator wants parents to have difficult conversations with students

Students were instructed Friday morning to go to the gym for a bag check. No weapons were found, and the school was not placed under lockdown.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said kids have to learn that words have consequences.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“They made the kid come to school with his parents,” Thibodeaux said. “You can’t say, ‘I’m going to kill you.’ If somebody hears that, they might think they mean they’re going to kill the school.”

Thibodeaux said after the bag check, the school operations are back to normal Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

REPORT: Louisiana National Guard fires Lafayette brigade commander over ‘inappropriate’ texts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Lafayette. According to the Army Times, Col. Scott Desormeaux was removed from his role leading the state’s historic Tiger Brigade following an administrative investigation that “found that COL Desormeaux sent inappropriate text […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish. According to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the theft of credit […]
SABINE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Pedestrian hit, killed Monday evening in Louisiana

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Monday evening before 7 p.m. Louisiana State Police said troopers launched an investigation after 6:45 p.m. on LA 3125 west of LA 642 in St. James Parish after a 2017 Chevrolet hit a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing. 46-year-old Erin Reviere […]
GRAMERCY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy