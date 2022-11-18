Read full article on original website
dayton.com
The Neon kicks off new fundraising campaign
“Customers aren’t back in cinemas like they were pre-pandemic,” says Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. The Neon, a signature destination for independent cinema in downtown Dayton, has kicked off its “Big Screen Annual Fund” in order to close financial gaps that have occurred since the coronavirus pandemic.
dayton.com
‘Diamond in the rough’ neighborhood restaurant celebrates 45 years in Dayton
Hank’s Local, a hole-in-the-wall bar that was recently updated and transformed into a restaurant with elevated bar food, darts and live music, is celebrating 45 years of being a part of the Dayton community. Christopher Shay became the owner of the restaurant and bar nearly four years ago after...
dayton.com
Xenia native to select Best in Show at National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day
Xenia native Vicki Seiler-Cushman will select the 2022 winner of The National Dog Show broadcasted by NBC on Thanksgiving Day. “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is one of the most prestigious shows in America, especially with the show being broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day,” said Seiler-Cushman. “Philadelphia has been one of my favorite cities over the years. I fondly remember winning the Working Group with my Doberman at the AKC Centennial Show in Philadelphia in 1984. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is a dynamic host of one of the sport’s major events.”
Dayton Young Black Professionals host annual ‘West Dayton Give Back’ this week
DAYTON — This week the Dayton Young Black Professionals will host their annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, November 23, and is for those in need of meals this holiday week. >>Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen...
dayton.com
Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood
Two locally owned businesses are teaming up to offer a new food combination next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are sharing the space and operating similar to The Cookieologist and Chicken Head’s ghost kitchen concept in Kettering. “We’re ushering...
dayton.com
Lock 27 Brewing and Bill’s Donuts collaborate on new beer
Lock 27 Brewing is turning a Centerville favorite into a beer. The brewery, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has collaborated with Bill’s Donut Shop to create a donut-inspired stout brewed with ingredients sourced straight from the bakery. “People have been going to Bill’s Donuts for generations and that’s what we...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
dayton.com
SUPER CHAMP: Amy Schneider wins 2022 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions
The sixth time was the charm for Dayton native Amy Schneider, who triumphed Monday as the winner of the 2022 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions and the $250,000 grand prize. “With $250,000 on the line, get ready for a 30-minute thrill ride,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset....
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
dayton247now.com
The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
dayton.com
Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand
FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
Teen grazed by bullet during shooting at Dayton party venue
DAYTON — A teenager was injured in a shooting at a Dayton party venue Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to DJ’s Party Room on Hoover Avenue around 8:57 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived on scene, police discovered that someone was having a party at...
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brock Masterson’s is ready to take holiday cooking off your plate
Catering is not for the faint of heart. It’s long days, full weeks and busy weekends to contend with. Rick Schaefer, Executive Chef and Owner of Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events knows this all too well. Schaefer estimates his company caters far more than 1,000 events each year...
Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
DAYTON, Ohio — Students aboard a bus for a charter school ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school when one of the riders dialed 911, and another texted 911, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. Last week, the Dayton school bus driver...
Man killed in Troy crash ID’d
In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December
DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
Fairborn man awarded $45M for wrongful conviction after 20 years in prison
"My whole life has been in a courtroom, 20 years in prison and in a courtroom,” said Gillispie. "33 years ago I went to prison for a crime I absolutely had nothing to do with and today we proved that beyond a reasonable doubt, I'm completely innocent."
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
