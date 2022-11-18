Xenia native Vicki Seiler-Cushman will select the 2022 winner of The National Dog Show broadcasted by NBC on Thanksgiving Day. “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is one of the most prestigious shows in America, especially with the show being broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day,” said Seiler-Cushman. “Philadelphia has been one of my favorite cities over the years. I fondly remember winning the Working Group with my Doberman at the AKC Centennial Show in Philadelphia in 1984. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is a dynamic host of one of the sport’s major events.”

XENIA, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO