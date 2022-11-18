ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

The Neon kicks off new fundraising campaign

“Customers aren’t back in cinemas like they were pre-pandemic,” says Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. The Neon, a signature destination for independent cinema in downtown Dayton, has kicked off its “Big Screen Annual Fund” in order to close financial gaps that have occurred since the coronavirus pandemic.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Xenia native to select Best in Show at National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day

Xenia native Vicki Seiler-Cushman will select the 2022 winner of The National Dog Show broadcasted by NBC on Thanksgiving Day. “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is one of the most prestigious shows in America, especially with the show being broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day,” said Seiler-Cushman. “Philadelphia has been one of my favorite cities over the years. I fondly remember winning the Working Group with my Doberman at the AKC Centennial Show in Philadelphia in 1984. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is a dynamic host of one of the sport’s major events.”
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood

Two locally owned businesses are teaming up to offer a new food combination next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are sharing the space and operating similar to The Cookieologist and Chicken Head’s ghost kitchen concept in Kettering. “We’re ushering...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Lock 27 Brewing and Bill’s Donuts collaborate on new beer

Lock 27 Brewing is turning a Centerville favorite into a beer. The brewery, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has collaborated with Bill’s Donut Shop to create a donut-inspired stout brewed with ingredients sourced straight from the bakery. “People have been going to Bill’s Donuts for generations and that’s what we...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand

FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man killed in Troy crash ID’d

In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December

DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy