Biden is 'directly' involved in railroad strike negotiations - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is "directly" involved in negotiations to end a railroad strike that threatens to shutdown supply chains, the White House said. The president has said a shutdown is "unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and that the best option is for all parties to resolve the issue themselves.
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
How are various countries challenging Russia? | Kalkine Media
As the year nears an end, there are speculations about whether the Russia-Ukraine war would too. The war that began in February this year has taken many turns and influenced the global markets heavily. It has been the subject of major discussions amidst important global meetings. Even now, it heavily influences some important developments around the world. Well, the global market has been challenging Putin's resilience for quite a while now, but would it be able to survive without Russia's oil treasure, it remains yet to be seen.
Europe needs robust response to U.S. inflation reduction act - Le Maire
PARIS (Reuters) - Europe needs to provide a robust response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Robert Habeck. "Europe must defend its interests," Le Maire said. European industries fear that the IRA bill,...
Biden to have annual physical in coming months - White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, who turned 80 this past weekend, will have a physical in upcoming months, the White House said Tuesday. The president is "in good health and maintains an active lifestyle," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The president's annual physical, held in November of last year, will be held in "the upcoming months and the results will be released in the same way that it was last year," she said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)
UPDATE 3-Italy's Meloni hails "courageous" budget, opposition plans protests
Budget finds over 21 bln euros to tame energy bills. Includes amnesty on tax arrears, cut to retirement age. Relaunches bridge project connecting Sicily to mainland. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni presented her government's first budget on Tuesday, calling it a "courageous" package even as the opposition said it targeted the poor and planned street protests.
Russia says Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - TASS
(Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, has come under Ukrainian shelling but no radiation leaks have been detected, TASS reported, citing an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom. Fifteen shells were fired at the plant's facilities, Russian news agency TASS said on Sunday, citing...
UPDATE 1-UK minister does not recognise report government wants Swiss-style ties with EU
LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British health minister Steve Barclay said on Sunday he does not recognise a report that the government wants to move towards a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union. Under new prime minister Rishi Sunak, the government will look to pursue frictionless trade with the EU...
Turkey's Erdogan says Syria operations not limited to air campaign -media
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's military operations in northern Syria and Iraq were not limited to just an air campaign and discussions would be held on the involvement of ground forces, Turkish media reported. Speaking to reporters on his return from a trip to Qatar, Erdogan said...
Australia, NZ dollar rally stalls as China, Fed fears weigh
SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted lower on Monday, as risk aversion, stemming from renewed lockdown fears in China and the prospects of higher U.S. rates, hit sentiment. The Aussie eased 0.2% to hover around $0.6657, marking the fourth straight declining session and pulling...
Ukraine nuclear power station shelled, U.N. nuclear watchdog says
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog who said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. Repeated shelling of the plant in southern Ukraine has raised concern about the...
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
Turkish air strikes destroy 89 Kurdish militant targets in Syria, Iraq - ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday that 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots, were destroyed in air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq and northern Syria. The strikes had targeted Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in...
