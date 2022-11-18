Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Domestic Abuse Assault. No bond was set until Ziegler is seen by a Magistrate Judge.
