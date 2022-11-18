ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

M M Machado
4d ago

you got to love it when you see the headline, but when you go to open it up there's no story it goes right to advertisements., so you have to read the comments to try to get to the meat of it.Can somebody tell me what happened. thank you!

James Carroll
4d ago

he didn't learn from Reid. kick him out and ban him for life. make an example of him. pile doesn't deserve any sympathy, he could have killed someone.

Rick Joseph
4d ago

Commanders QB,Taylor Heinicke got drunk of the teams flight back to DC after their victory of the Eagles. He was so drunk that he was shirtless, dancing like a college kid with chains around his next. Party flight!!!!! 😂

Tennessee Tribune

Titans Now in Strong Position

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Titans can enjoy some well deserved time off now after completing this week winning both at home and on the road. They followed Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium and Thursday night at historic Lambeau Field they had their best offensive performance of the season in defeating the Packers 7-3. It was Tennessee’s seventh win in its last eight games and they have a comfortable lead in the AFC South.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Titans makes final decision on OC Todd Downing after DUI arrest

The Tennessee Titans will not be replacing offensive coordinator Todd Downing following his DUI arrest, Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday. While a move down the line remains possible, Vrabel indicated the Titans had no plans of making a coaching change just yet, via Mike Giardi. The Titans head coach did indicate those plans could change, however.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers hit ‘mini-bye’ after loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally get some down time with the so-called ‘mini-bye’ following Thursday night’s prime time match-up with Tennessee. The bad news for Green Bay, their backs are against the wall after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what it all means for the season and more in this week’s On the Clock.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX 2

Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year

Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
HOUSTON, TX

