ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Nord Stream blasts confirmed as ‘gross sabotage,’ Sweden says

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Uakc_0jFiwjUA00

S wedish investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines, prosecutors said Friday, confirming that “gross sabotage” was responsible for the string of unexplained gas leaks earlier this fall.

Swedish and Danish investigators have been conducting preliminary investigations into the four blasts, which occurred on Sept. 26 along the two main gas pipelines linking Russia to Germany.

WHITE HOUSE ASKS CONGRESS FOR $500M TO MODERNIZE STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE

Mats Ljungqvist, Sweden’s lead prosecutor, said in a statement Friday that investigators had seized a number of “foreign objects” at the site that showed traces of explosive residue upon analysis.

"Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement, adding that the findings establish the incident as "gross sabotage."

The United States and other Western governments have not assigned blame in the attacks. The Russian government has accused "Anglo-Saxons" of sabotaging the lines.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russia will wait until the full damage assessment is complete before deciding what, if any, repairs it should complete.

"The very fact that data has already begun to come in, in favor of confirming a subversive act or a terrorist act ... once again confirms the information that the Russian side has," Peskov said on his daily call with reporters, according to Reuters .

Swedish officials declined to give further details Friday on which explosives may have been used in carrying out the blasts and said in the statement that it is still conducting its investigation.

“The continued preliminary investigation must show whether someone can be served with suspicion and later prosecuted,” it said.

Though neither pipeline was operational at the time, both lines were filled with gas under pressure, sending methane spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Swedish daily Expressen reported last month that the blasts appear to have taken out an area of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline measuring around 164 feet.

Late last month, the Swedish Armed Forces said it had returned to the site of the Nord Stream leaks in the Baltic Sea to investigate the blasts.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'

The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
73K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy