UPDATE 1-Sterling climbs as dollar rally wanes
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, as the dollar retreated following three days of gains. The greenback, typically the driver of global currency markets, rose sharply on Monday as a jump in COVID-19 cases in China sparked growth fears and sent investors towards the safe-haven currency, causing the pound to drop 0.59%.
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open higher on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes due later in the global day for clues on U.S. interest rates, even as the Reserve Bank of Australia's governor warned of more hikes. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 73.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,394.18 points in early trade. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand in a meeting later in the day is expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the first time ever to tame multi-decade high inflation, ramping up the speed of its already-aggressive monetary tightening cycle, a Reuters poll found. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds comments, details; updates prices through out) Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as a better-than-feared sales forecast by Best Buy eased worries of a dull holiday season for retailers anxious about consumers turning thrifty due to inflation.
Australia, NZ dollar rally stalls as China, Fed fears weigh
SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted lower on Monday, as risk aversion, stemming from renewed lockdown fears in China and the prospects of higher U.S. rates, hit sentiment. The Aussie eased 0.2% to hover around $0.6657, marking the fourth straight declining session and pulling...
Gold gains as dollar pauses advance; traders eye Fed cues
(Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar eased, with focus turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting for clues on future rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,745.13 per ounce, as of 0433 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,746.00. Gold recouped some...
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
Dollar cedes some ground, bitcoin hunkers down
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous day when investors rushed to the safe-haven currency on worries about China's COVID flare-ups, while fears of fresh contagion from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX pressured bitcoin. The euro was up 0.3% at $1.0265 after an 0.8%...
Gold advances on dollar pullback; spotlight on Fed
(Reuters) - Gold prices snapped a four-session slump to rise on Tuesday, propped up by a retreat in the dollar while investors awaited cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,746.91 per ounce as of 1154 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5%...
UPDATE 2-Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses
TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc , run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by at least 1 percentage point to more than 6%, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending shares higher. The move is line with Berkshire's...
Kalkine : ASX 200 rises at open l Brickworks, TechnologyOne and Bravura on investors' radar today
Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street closing on a weak note in the overnight trading session. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 11.10 points, or 0.16%. Brickworks reported a record underlying profit of $746M, up 159%. TechnologyOne announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Bravura returned to revenue growth in an increasingly difficult market environment in FY22.
Wrkr, Jaxsta and SDI: 3 tech penny stocks to explore on Monday | Kalkine Media
Jaxsta (ASX: JXT) announces the pre- launch of vinyl.com. Wrkr (ASX: WRK) has partnered with Link Group to provide of a range of employer software solutions. The US FDA approves SDI’s (ASX: SDI) amalgam replacement product ‘Stela’. SDI likely to launch Stela in US in Q1FY24. Watch this show for more.
Investors flock to short crypto funds | Kalkine Media
As the crypto sector's market cap has significantly dropped to under $1 trillion many investors want to know if the fall of FTX will continue to create a contagion in the sector or if it's contained. Please watch this report to find out more.
Kalkine: How does Bitcoin work?
Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.
5 TSX Real estate rental stocks to watch post rent surge
In Q3 2022, Boardwalk's rental revenue was C$ 125.5 million. Tricon's net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 178.78 million. Granite's revenue in Q3 2022 was reported at C$ 111.6 million. Canada's real estate consists of two busy segments- commercial and residential, and within these, there exists a rental market.
BRIEF-Solvay Announces Early Redemption Of USD Senior Bonds
* REG-SOLVAY ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF USD SENIOR BONDS. * NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION IN FULL TO HOLDERS OF CYTEC'S US DOLLAR 3.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 GUARANTEED BY SOLVAY. * OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF USD 196,086,000. * REDEMPTION DATE WILL BE JANUARY 1, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further...
Why are Calix (ASX:CXL) shares on trading halt?
Calix shares are on trading halt today as the company wants to assess a statement by CEMEX. CEMEX’ statement mentioned about an agreement with Calix’s subsidiary company, Leilac. Environmental technology company Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) has requested a trading halt on Tuesday (22 November 2022) as it wants to...
Why are PolyNovo’s (ASX:PNV) shares under trading halt today?
PolyNovo launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement of AU$30 million. Today, PolyNovo’s securities are kept under trading hold until the commencement of normal trading on 24 November 2022. Today, the medical device maker, PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) has launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement...
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Central China New Life Falls To 3.25% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CENTRAL CHINA NEW LIFE REDUCED TO 3.25% ON NOV 16 FROM 5.79% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
ASX 200 rises at open; Virgin Money gains nearly 15%
Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 11.10 points, or 0.16%, to 7,150.40. On Monday, the benchmark index fell 0.2% to 7,139.3 points. Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street closing on a weak note in the overnight trading session.
