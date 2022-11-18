ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, WA

Bellingham Police Chase, Arrest Man for Attempted Harm of Police Dog

A man was arrested in Bellingham last week for attempting to harm a police dog, attempting to elude police and obstructing a police officer after a chase that started when police attempted to serve an assault warrant. Kenneth Samuel Martinell, 34, was contacted by police responding to a report of...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest

Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Partially buried “potential human” remains found along Nooksack River

FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email that city workers were performing an inspection of the river levee along the Nooksack River about 10:40am yesterday, November 21st, in Ferndale when they came upon “potential human remains” partially buried in the riverbank. Sweeney said the remains were discovered on the west side of the river south of the Main Street “Pioneer” bridge.
FERNDALE, WA
KGMI

Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Aviation International News

Four Dead after Crash of Raisbeck Test Flight

Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham man arrested after armed robbery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after robbing two strangers at gunpoint. Court documents state that the victims had left an apartment on Home Road the evening of November 9th when they were approached by two men in a parking lot. One of the men pulled out...
BELLINGHAM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
SEATTLE, WA
kism.com

Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22

A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

