Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO