Bellingham Police Chase, Arrest Man for Attempted Harm of Police Dog
A man was arrested in Bellingham last week for attempting to harm a police dog, attempting to elude police and obstructing a police officer after a chase that started when police attempted to serve an assault warrant. Kenneth Samuel Martinell, 34, was contacted by police responding to a report of...
Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a...
A man was arrested after assaulting a barista and robbing a Smokey Point coffee stand Monday morning, according to the Marysville Police Department. At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a man forced his way into the Smokey Point coffee stand, where he assaulted a barista and demanded money. After the man...
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At about 7:35pm on Friday, November 11th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Wyck Road and ended up tracking the vehicle’s driver through a marsh area using a K9 unit and an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email that city workers were performing an inspection of the river levee along the Nooksack River about 10:40am yesterday, November 21st, in Ferndale when they came upon “potential human remains” partially buried in the riverbank. Sweeney said the remains were discovered on the west side of the river south of the Main Street “Pioneer” bridge.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
The remains were found Monday morning by public works staff
Police searched the school and the lockdown ended shortly thereafter, according to the alert.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board now say the right wing of a plane that crashed in Snohomish County last week may have separated from the aircraft in midair. The Cessna 208B crashed in a farm field near Harvey Airfield around 10:20 a.m. Friday. The...
Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
The Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac) and Washington Bikes gathered with elected officials at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99/Evergreen Way Monday to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. “We want to work with the legislature in 2023 to lower the legal limit for...
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after robbing two strangers at gunpoint. Court documents state that the victims had left an apartment on Home Road the evening of November 9th when they were approached by two men in a parking lot. One of the men pulled out...
SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
Several witnesses saw the plane collide with the ground and burst into flames.
First responders, witnesses react to fatal plane crash in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people died in a plane crash in Snohomish off Highway 2 Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now leading the investigation. Moments after the crash, Snohomish fire crews and police rushed to the difficult scene. “The terrain and...
