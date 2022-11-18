Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet picnic exploit makes it easier to hunt shiny Pokémon
I’ve never had the patience for hunting for shiny Pokémon, but luckily now I don’t have to. Shiny Pokémon are super rare versions of Pokémon that appear with a different color scheme. Generally speaking, your odds of running into a shiny Pokémon are around 1 in 4,096. But now fans have discovered a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exploit that makes it incredibly easy to catch one in under an hour, and it requires no special items.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Chi-Yu shrine and stake (blue) locations
To get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s post-game legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to find stakes all over Paldea, then pull them out of the ground. For Chi-Yu, a dark- and fire-type fish Pokémon, you’ll need to grab all the blue stakes in the northeast part of Paldea. Chi-Yu is locked in the Firescourge Shrine.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym rematch guide
After completing the main story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to head back and rematch the gym leaders to unlock more content. Each gym leader has beefed up a little bit, evolving their original party and adding in a few new creatures to make things a bit harder. You will not need to do the gym test again. Just walk into the building and you’ll a chance to get battle the leader. You can only rematch each gym leader once (according to what we’ve experienced, at least).
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Petilil be Shiny?
For Nov. 22, 2022, Petilil will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get twice as much candy for transferring Pokémon. And no, Petilil cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet)!. Petilil isn’t currently available Shiny yet. The grass-type bulb Pokémon evolves into Lilligant and even has a Hisuian evolution. It’s likely that we’ll see a Shiny release for Petilil and its evolutions whenever Hisuian Lilligant gets added to the game, or perhaps during a floral spring event. For now, you can grab some Petilil Candy early and score extra candy from transferring Pokémon.
Polygon
Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu
The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home. The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.
Polygon
The 5 best party board games
Even those that shy away from deep strategy or careful analysis can get down with a party game. These are the types of games that are universally embraced, providing raucous joy, vibrant conversation, and wide smiles. They require only a modicum of effort and just a sliver of free time. They save a lackluster family gathering and turn it into something grand. These are the five best party board games.
Polygon
A word of caution on the new D&D campaign, Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen
Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is the latest campaign for Dungeons & Dragons. If you pre-ordered it from Wizards of the Coast, your digital copy unlocks tomorrow. It’s a historic moment — the first time that a D&D campaign has offered digital early access to its biggest fans. Polygon got a copy of the campaign earlier this month, and we put it through its paces for a full day with a team of experienced players. We’re still working our way through the material, but we wanted to give you a heads up on a few pain points that cropped up early on.
Comments / 0