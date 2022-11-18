Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to reporters at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns on Friday, May 27, 2022. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

I read the article in the Deseret News: “ What do the midterm elections mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans ?” As the article noted, Romney has achieved a great deal of success with the items on his agenda which have benefited the people of Utah for the most part. He told Politico in 2019 , that if he achieves his goals, he wouldn’t look for a second term.

In my view, Romney, who is currently age 75, should retire gracefully in 2024. A great many elected officials are past Romney’s age, including President Joe Biden (nearing age 80 in a few days); Speaker Nancy Pelosi (age 82) and Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa (age 89) to name but a few. The electorate must pass the baton to a new generation of Americans. The midterms show us that the nation remains almost evenly divided. This is a prime recipe for more gridlock, even if Democrats control the Senate. If Romney works in a bipartisan manner for just two more years and retires, that decision would go a long way toward cementing a positive legacy for him.

Exiting Senate service in 2024 should be on Romney’s short list of goals.

James A. Marples

Provo