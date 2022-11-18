ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024

By Readers' Forum
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to reporters at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns on Friday, May 27, 2022. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

I read the article in the Deseret News: “ What do the midterm elections mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans ?” As the article noted, Romney has achieved a great deal of success with the items on his agenda which have benefited the people of Utah for the most part. He told Politico in 2019 , that if he achieves his goals, he wouldn’t look for a second term.

In my view, Romney, who is currently age 75, should retire gracefully in 2024. A great many elected officials are past Romney’s age, including President Joe Biden (nearing age 80 in a few days); Speaker Nancy Pelosi (age 82) and Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa (age 89) to name but a few. The electorate must pass the baton to a new generation of Americans. The midterms show us that the nation remains almost evenly divided. This is a prime recipe for more gridlock, even if Democrats control the Senate. If Romney works in a bipartisan manner for just two more years and retires, that decision would go a long way toward cementing a positive legacy for him.

Exiting Senate service in 2024 should be on Romney’s short list of goals.

James A. Marples

Provo

b.s.wader
4d ago

I think the Ukraine thing and having his son working for burisma the utilities company from Ukraine we all know now was laundering billions of dollars. might have something to do with it as well. but just as long as he goes I'm happy. he never was for utah.

Julene Mathews
4d ago

Yes Senator, no one in the history of the esteemed Senate has accomplished so much in so little time for the people in California. You should give up the seat and run for President... again! Be sure to run as a Democrat.

david hathaway
3d ago

Romney is a democrats that acts like a republican. he has not done much very posative. he sides with the democrats he should run for president as a Democrat. they need someone

