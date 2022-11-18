Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Travis Barker Had to Kiss With Their Tongues at the 2022 Met Gala: ‘That Is How We Live Our Life’
Making the night count. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have been all dressed up for the 2022 Met Gala — but that didn’t stop the couple from packing on the PDA. “I don’t want to get lipstick all over him. I don’t want to ruin my lipstick. But we also don’t want to not kiss. So we will kiss with our tongues,” the Poosh founder, 43, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.
Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reveals Dynamic With Aunt Kathy Hilton & Cousin Paris: 'We’re Both Very Defensive Of Our Moms'
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's daughters are not thrilled about their mothers' endless feud. During a recent interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, the Halloween actress' eldest child, Farrah Brittany, revealed she and her cousin Paris Hilton have managed to remain tight by not speaking about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members' very public rift. “It’s too painful,” the Buying Beverly Hills star said of the half-sisters. “We’re both very defensive of our moms — but we’re also extremely, extremely close. If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another
Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like
scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
Meghan Markle Shares Daughter Lili's Latest Adorable Milestone
Meghan Markle opened up about life at home with her husband Prince Harry and their two kids Archie and Lilibet. During a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex shared her daughter Lilibet Diana's latest milestone. "Lili has just started walking," told her guest actress Pamela Adlon...
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
msn.com
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
msn.com
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo
KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Pete Davidson is Reportedly Dating This Newly-Single Supermodel & It Definitely Tracks
Who had their bets on this new couple? After much speculation about who Hollywood man-about-town Pete Davidson would be dating next after his split from Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live star was allegedly spotted on a date with none other than newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski. The claims went...
Prince Harry branded ‘pathetic’ after calling his tell-all book Spare in a dig over his lower Royal position
PRINCE Harry’s book title Spare has been slammed as a “pathetic” dig at the Royal Family. It refers to him as the “spare” to heir brother William. An expert said: “It is a bit pathetic that he hasn’t moved on.”. Commentators say it...
