Utah State

Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Travis Barker Had to Kiss With Their Tongues at the 2022 Met Gala: ‘That Is How We Live Our Life’

Making the night count. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have been all dressed up for the 2022 Met Gala — but that didn’t stop the couple from packing on the PDA. “I don’t want to get lipstick all over him. I don’t want to ruin my lipstick. But we also don’t want to not kiss. So we will kiss with our tongues,” the Poosh founder, 43, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reveals Dynamic With Aunt Kathy Hilton & Cousin Paris: 'We’re Both Very Defensive Of Our Moms'

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's daughters are not thrilled about their mothers' endless feud. During a recent interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, the Halloween actress' eldest child, Farrah Brittany, revealed she and her cousin Paris Hilton have managed to remain tight by not speaking about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members' very public rift. “It’s too painful,” the Buying Beverly Hills star said of the half-sisters. “We’re both very defensive of our moms — but we’re also extremely, extremely close. If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Andrei Tapalaga

3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like

scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Insider

Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
People

Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan

"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday.  On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
People

People

