Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Foundation Gave Tiny Fraction of Their Fortune to Charity

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
James Devaney/Getty

The Luz Foundation set up by Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen gave out just a tiny sliver of the couple’s fortune between 2007 and 2019, public records show. The organization—which faces an uncertain future following the divorce of its founding couple last month—gave out $640,402 over that 12-year period, a total which equates to around .00008 percent of the couple’s combined net worth. Most of the cash was given to yoga and meditation groups, including a 2019 donation worth $80,000 to the Pointing Out the Great Way foundation which promotes Indo-Tibetan meditation. News about the Luz Foundation’s figures comes after The Daily Beast revealed that Brady’s other charity, TB12 Foundation , has pumped over $1.6 million into TB12, Inc., his for-profit wellness company, since 2015.

Read it at New York Post

Comments / 6

TGE63
4d ago

Most foundations are rip offs and owner/manager takes almostAll of the money for themselves.

