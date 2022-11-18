ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
seventeen.com

Why Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Is Causing So Much Controversy

King Charles is making the whole monarch thing official with a coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023 (which is his grandson Archie's birthday), but he's not the only person getting a crown placed atop his head. Charles's wife Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned, which the royals confirmed in a statement saying, "The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort."
Elle

What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Bustle

Meet Kelly Fisher, Dodi Fayed’s Ex-Fiancée

The Crown Season 5 mainly deals with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s messy divorce, setting up the sixth and final season to deal with Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed, and the couple’s death in a car accident in August 1997. Early in Season 5, an entire episode...
Bustle

Mohamed Al-Fayed Is Almost Four Times Wealthier Than The Late Queen

Following the much-anticipated release of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5, there has been a predictable wave of renewed interest in the history of the British monarchy, and the real-life figures who became wrapped up in the royal sphere. During the show’s fifth chapter, this included the late Egyptian film producer, Dodi Fayed, who reportedly had a whirlwind romance with Princess Diana before they both tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.
Collider

'The Crown' Season 5: Did Diana Really Send Out Tapes to Andrew Morton?

When Andrew Morton’s much-divisive bestseller, Diana: Her True Story, hit bookshelves in 1992, most people, excluding those afflicted by a rather rare case of reasonable doubt and a penchant for hearing two sides of the story, wrote it off as a pathos-packed money-grabber. And, since the unanimous verdict of the world at large, more often than not, is seen as the word, Diana’s tumultuous story – a story that she reportedly had a hand in bringing to life on paper – sadly remained only an entertaining piece of fiction, with maybe some facts thrown into the well-crafted picture sporadically as a way of making the work seem credible.

