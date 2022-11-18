Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
Royal Treatment! Princess Charlotte's 13-Person Staff Caters To Her Every Need — 'Some Are On The Palace Payroll, Others Aren't'
As the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, it may come as no surprise that Princess Charlotte enjoys the finer things in life. The 7-year-old has a 13-person staff to cater to her every need, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, all of whom ensure her day-to-day tasks are completed smoothly.
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
seventeen.com
Why Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Is Causing So Much Controversy
King Charles is making the whole monarch thing official with a coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023 (which is his grandson Archie's birthday), but he's not the only person getting a crown placed atop his head. Charles's wife Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned, which the royals confirmed in a statement saying, "The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort."
Elle
What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?
Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
King Charles’ Body Language Shows He Could Be a ‘Very Different Monarch’ Than Queen Elizabeth, Says Expert
A body language expert observed King Charles on Remembrance Sunday and said he could be a “very different monarch” than Queen Elizabeth.
Expert Details What Queen Mother Would've Done To Meghan And Harry Over Royal Family Rift
Over the course of her 101 years, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, King Charles III's grandmother, played a pivotal part in the royal family. Since she shared the same name as her oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, the senior Elizabeth was known affectionately as the Queen Mother or Queen Mum, per Biography. The...
Princess Diana Biographer Says ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Does King Charles a ‘Big Favor’
The Crown Season 5 may not be so bad for King Charles III after all. Andrew Morton, a Princess Diana biographer also depicted in the series, says the show does the monarch a “big favor.” Ahead, Morton explains why the king might actually be “pleased” with the on-screen portrayal. King Charles is a ‘positive character’ …
Cast of Princess Diana's left hand with her wedding ring on made in 1985 is expected to fetch up to £40,000 at upcoming auction
A cast of Princess Diana's left hand could fetch up to £40,000 at an auction next week. The rare mould is thought to be the only cast of the royal's hand that was ever made during her lifetime and with her consent, making it a sought-after piece. The plaster...
What Happened To Britannia? The Fate of Queen's Beloved Yacht
In Episode 1 of "The Crown" Season 5, the Queen's love for the Royal Yacht Britannia is made explicitly clear.
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
Dominic West says he was told by King Charles' private secretary 'you do what you like' when he was cast in 'The Crown'
Dominic West plays Prince Charles in seasons five and six of the Netflix drama "The Crown." He is an ambassador of The Prince's Trust and offered to quit when taking the role of the monarch. The private secretary to Prince Charles assured him that was not necessary. Dominic West offered...
Queen Elizabeth II's Pregnancy Photos Resurface in Viral Video: 'It's Mad'
"It's mad I actually have never seen her pregnant all this time," wrote one TikTok user on a viral video viewed over half a million times.
seventeen.com
Andrew Morton Talks About the Differences Between Princess Diana & Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Princess Diana's secret biographer, Andrew Morton, recently discussed the differences between the late Princess of Wales's royal situation with her ex-husband, King Charles, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit as senior royals in the wake of the newly-released fifth season of The Crown. “The big difference between Diana and...
Bustle
Meet Kelly Fisher, Dodi Fayed’s Ex-Fiancée
The Crown Season 5 mainly deals with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s messy divorce, setting up the sixth and final season to deal with Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed, and the couple’s death in a car accident in August 1997. Early in Season 5, an entire episode...
Prince Philip 'considered' suing Netflix over episode of 'The Crown' implied he was blamed for sister's death: report
Philip considered suing Netflix over an episode inseason two of "The Crown," per The Sunday Times. He was reportedly angry about the show implying he was blamed for his older sister's death. A royal expert told Insider that Philip didn't proceed to avoid drawing attention to the episode. Prince Philip...
Bustle
Mohamed Al-Fayed Is Almost Four Times Wealthier Than The Late Queen
Following the much-anticipated release of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5, there has been a predictable wave of renewed interest in the history of the British monarchy, and the real-life figures who became wrapped up in the royal sphere. During the show’s fifth chapter, this included the late Egyptian film producer, Dodi Fayed, who reportedly had a whirlwind romance with Princess Diana before they both tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.
Collider
'The Crown' Season 5: Did Diana Really Send Out Tapes to Andrew Morton?
When Andrew Morton’s much-divisive bestseller, Diana: Her True Story, hit bookshelves in 1992, most people, excluding those afflicted by a rather rare case of reasonable doubt and a penchant for hearing two sides of the story, wrote it off as a pathos-packed money-grabber. And, since the unanimous verdict of the world at large, more often than not, is seen as the word, Diana’s tumultuous story – a story that she reportedly had a hand in bringing to life on paper – sadly remained only an entertaining piece of fiction, with maybe some facts thrown into the well-crafted picture sporadically as a way of making the work seem credible.
Comments / 0