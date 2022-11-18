Read full article on original website
What to Watch this week: Snap your fingers for Wednesday debut, and Criminal Minds returns with Evolution
Thanksgiving week is the perfect time to catch up on shows and movies you may have fallen behind on watching (who doesn't love a good post-Turkey Day binge?), but there are still a lot of new shows and episodes to check out, including the season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars, where Charli D'Amelio, Shangela, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey are all competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy.
'I was like, is someone trying to kill me?' The Menu stars reveal their worst restaurant experiences
In the just-released dark comedy The Menu, Ralph Fiennes' famous chef orchestrates a nightmarish evening at his restaurant for a dozen guests, including characters played by Anya Taylor-Joy and John Leguizamo. So what was the worst dining experience ever endured in real-life by the latter two actors?. "I've had a...
Black Panther sequel continues box office reign
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever once again ruled the box office following a blockbuster debut last week. The sequel retained its No. 1 spot at the domestic and global box office for a second weekend in a row. With an additional $67.3 million in the bag at the domestic box office, Wakanda Forever has grossed $288 million overall, per Comscore. That brings the global cume to $546 million ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, which could bring in more moviegoers hungry for a second helping.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
Christian Serratos asked for that Rosita fate on The Walking Dead finale
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Perhaps no show has had as prodigious a body count as The Walking Dead over its 11-season run. So the question when it came to the AMC drama's series finale was not so much a matter of if someone big would die, but rather who. While Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati) bit the dust at the start of the episode while trying to escape a zombie herd, there was one much bigger domino yet to fall.
American Music Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
The 2022 American Music Awards included some not-so-shocking wins but also a handful of memorable performances. Wayne Brady hosted the world's largest fan-voted awards show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the ceremony airing on ABC. The big moments of the night: 2022's reigning anti-hero, Taylor Swift,...
Drew Barrymore smitten by 'real-life 50 First Dates' love story
50 First Dates has warmed chilly hearts since it was released in 2004. Now, a real love story that mirrors the film has proven to be just as touching. The "miraculous" love story caught the attention of Drew Barrymore, who starred in the hit comedy, and on Friday's episode of her talk show she invited the pair on for a segment.
Mr. Spielberg, Gabriel LaBelle is ready for his close-up in The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg's self-assurance as a young director earned him the title of "young genius" from an aging Joan Crawford — and helped feed the legend that he broke into Hollywood by sneaking into an empty office on the Universal lot. Gabriel LaBelle, who plays Sammy Fabelman, a dramatized version...
Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox
The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own. Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47. "Gutted to hear the...
The Dead to Me cast's drinking guide (Karen's orange wine not included)
In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are bound by grief, friendship, and copious amounts of wine. A bottle of red, white, or Karen's orange — poured to the brim following support group or murder by way of wooden duck — have become characters of their own in Liz Feldman's Emmy-nominated series about loss and the healing powers of female friendship. To toast the third and final season (which is streaming now on Netflix), EW reached out to the cast to compile the ultimate Dead to Me drinking guide.
Disenchanted director Adam Shankman on summoning the magic of a fairy tale during a global pandemic
When Disenchanted director Adam Shankman took on the challenge of following up a beloved fairy tale, 2007's Enchanted, itself a movie that was already a fresh spin, he needed a Eureka moment — and he got one. "Why does 'true love's kiss' have to be romantic?" he tells EW...
Patrick Dempsey on making vulnerability look heroic in Disenchanted
Patrick Dempsey didn't get to do much singing and dancing in Disney's 2007 hit Enchanted, but this time around, in the new sequel Disenchanted (now on Disney+), he cuts loose. "It was really fun to be able to go into fairy-tale land with Robert," Dempsey tells EW. "For me, that was the exciting part about coming back to the film."
Doom Patrol season 4 trailer teases time travel and the secret of the team's immortality
One of Doom Patrol's lingering mysteries concerns how its misfit superheroes have managed to live so long. After all, some members of the team — like Negative Man/Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk) and Rita Farr (April Bowlby) — have been part of the Doom Patrol for decades. You could chalk up their longevity to a side effect of their superpowers, but what's really going on?
Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch
Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually. In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.
A dormant serial killer network becomes active again in Criminal Minds: Evolution sneak peek
A dormant network of serial killers becomes active once again in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the forthcoming Criminal Minds revival. Set in a COVID-19 world, Criminal Minds: Evolution reunites original stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, and Adam Rodriguez as they go up against their biggest threat yet: an unsub who used the pandemic to build said network of killers. As the world opens back up, the network goes operational — and it's up to the team to hunt them down.
