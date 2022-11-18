Read full article on original website
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
New ‘Babylon’ Featurette Teases the "Depravity and Debauchery" of Early Hollywood
A new featurette for director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic Babylon highlights the “depravity and debauchery” of early Hollywood. In the two-minute video, titled "Welcome to Babylon" and shared by Paramount Pictures, Chazelle describes the film as “the biggest thing" that he has ever attempted. Babylon marks another leveling-up for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who broke out with the intense drama Whiplash, and attained icon status with the musical La La Land.
‘Knives Out’ Is the Perfect Pre-Thanksgiving Film to Prepare You for Your Extended Family
While viewers hopefully can't identify with plotting to murder their family's patriarch, Knives Out is full of plenty of dysfunctional family dynamics that most can, regrettably, relate to. Whether it's overtly clashing personality types or subtle passive-aggressive digs, the Thrombeys are a reminder of why many dread family gatherings, which makes the whodunit the perfect film to watch before embarking on the most uncomfortable dinner of the year— although, even Detective Blanc's interrogation tactics likely aren't enough to prepare for invasive questions about marriage and promotions.
How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.
James Gunn Reveals Which MCU Movies You Need to Watch Before 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Director James Gunn revealed which Marvel Cinematic Universe movies fans need to watch to fully enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The movie is Marvel Studios' first Christmas special and will take a band of intergalactic outlaws to Earth as they try to give Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) a genuine holiday experience.
From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked
James Gunn has swiftly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Wearing multiple hats as a director, writer, and producer, Gunn has significantly helped shape the cinematic works of powerhouse companies Marvel and DC. With the recent news that Gunn has been appointed co-CEO of the DCU, he will be a key driving force behind shaping the brand's identity on screen.
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
10 Reasons Why John Hughes' 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' Should Be A Thanksgiving Tradition
Like peppermint and mocha, some things go better together. For example, Christmas and movies. Some of the best and most popular American films take place under tinsel and mistletoe. But in a rush to see George Bailey or Ebeneezer Scrooge grace the screen, you might overlook a Thanksgiving classic. The...
'Severance' Gets Impressive Mondo Vinyl Release For Your Innie & Outie [Exclusive]
Ever think about what your innie would listen to and whether your outie would like it? Well now fans of Severance don't have to wonder! In a new amazing collection from Mondo, fans of the hit Apple TV+ series can take home the soundtrack of the series on November 23, which includes both an innie version (limited to 5000 numbered copies housed inside a bespoke concertina office folder) or the outie version (initial copies of the outie are 5000 with a slipcase).
'Dinosaurs' Shocking Series Finale Was Always Planned Says Kirk Thatcher
Even though there are many ways to wrap up a series, screenwriters often choose to end their show on a positive note. This is especially true for comedy series, and even more so with the ones that have children as their target audiences. For relatively the short-lived comedy Dinosaurs, however, it was a whole other game. Centered around a prehistoric dinosaur family, the four-season show created by Jim Henson, Michael Jacobs, and Bob Young reached the end of its run on a pretty dark note.
Joe Manganiello Makes an Important Call in an Exclusive 'Mythic Quest' Clip
Mythic Quest is back and with its return, there has been a lot of back and forth between Hera and our friends at Mythic Quest. With the team divided after Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) moved on with Dana (Imani Hakim) to Poppy's new game "Hera." It left David (David Hornsby) in charge after years of thinking that he had any sort of power at Mythic Quest, which meant everything is a bit of a mess not that David and Jo (Jessie Ennis) are leading the team. One thing that David is getting done, however, is a movie about Mythic Quest, and now the question is "Who wants to star in it?" Well, this exclusive new clip reveals that the star will be none other than self-proclaimed nerd Joe Manganiello!
Reserve Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Premiere with Cast Q&A
If you're a fan of the first season of Vikings: Valhalla and can't wait to watch Season 2 in January, we've got some news to share. Collider is teaming up with Netflix to screen the Season 2 premiere over a month before it hits streaming with cast members Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydís Eiríksdóttir), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) joining for a post-screening Q&A.
New 'White Noise' Trailer Shows Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Trying to Survive a Toxic Catastrophe
The sky is falling, and the world is coming to an end just in time for the new year in a fresh trailer for Noah Baumbach’s comedy doomsday feature, White Noise. As the saying goes, a family who outruns the apocalypse together stays together. In the latest preview of Baumbach’s star-studded feature that includes the likes of Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig. Plummeting onto Netflix on December 30, known better as that weird time in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve when nothing feels real, the film will mesh perfectly with that out-of-body feeling that we know all too well during that time of the year.
How to Watch 'Devotion': Showtimes and Streaming Details
A tale of courage and comradeship, Devotion is an upcoming wartime movie that’s based on the true story of naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. The movie, which is adapted from the 2017 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice written by Adam Makos, follows the friendship of the fighter pilot duo as they navigate through the trials and tribulations of the Korean War.
From 'Soul Food' to 'Spider-Man': The 10 Best Thanksgiving Films, Ranked by the Thanksgiving Feast
Serving as the prerequisite to December celebrations, Thanksgiving Day is a magnet for good spirits, thankfulness, and family. In addition, the national holiday is a great forum for the best food eaten all year. Many films have tried to capture the essence of a true Thanksgiving meal, and a fraction...
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Brings a Beloved Horror Framing Device Back To Life
Netflix's new anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities gives us eight tales of terror by eight distinct voices. A story of an elixir that will completely transform you, two new adaptations of lesser known H.P Lovecraft stories, and new original works by Guillermo Del Toro himself. Though each director lends their distinctive voices to their respective episode, what ties it together is the show runner's love of the classics, with the entire show infused with notes of gothic and cosmic horror.
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Has Died
Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise has died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, his reps confirmed the news, saying in a statement:. "Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of...
