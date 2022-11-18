ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseilles, IL

WSPY NEWS

Linda L. Ciesielczyk, “Nani”, 75

Linda L. Ciesielczyk, “Nani”, 75, of Somonauk, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 18,2022, with the love of her family surrounding her. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Edward; son, Clifford C. (Gina) Ciesielczyk of Somonauk; daughter, Billie Mae (Steve) Marko of Marseilles; grandchildren, Janine (Scott), Sarah, Grace (Jacob), Clifford J., Eli, Justin, Emma, Miranda, Raven, William (Ariel), Richard, Kylie (Kyle), Cody; great-grandchildren, Brynnlee, Lexie, Sadie, Haven, Todd; sisters, Antionette, Mary; brother, William (Loni), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
SOMONAUK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Bradley “Brad” Canfield, 64

Bradley “Brad” Canfield, 64, of Sheridan, IL passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 29, 1958 in Dixon, IL the son of Jerry Canfield and Rosalie Adrian. He worked for Brakur Cabinet Co. in Joliet, IL for over 20 years. He loved his woodworking and NASCAR. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
SHERIDAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mary Ann Stevenson, 95

Mary Ann Stevenson, 95, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 19, 2022. Mary was born on April 29, 1927 in Sandwich, IL to Forrest and Lila (Legner) Hough. Mary Ann is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Her husband, Harold Stevenson;...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fred Gaylen Starr, 85

Fred Gaylen Starr, 85, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 17, 2022. Fred was born on March 5, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Jesse and Erma (Miller) Starr. Fred was a veteran of the National Guard. He went on to work and retire from the tool and die Industry. He was a previous member of the Moose. He had many hobbies, such as, woodworking, bowling, fishing, coin collecting, rooting for the Cubs and model trains.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County deputies to be featured on Investigation Discovery channel

Three Kendall County deputies are to be featured on the Investigation Discovery channel program "Body Cam." According to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office, the show will feature body worn camera footage from Deputies Sam Markusic, Tyler Giannotti, and Jacquie Mielke as they rescued two people and a dog from a burning house in Montgomery back in January.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man killed in Kane County crash

An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street

The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

LGBTQ+ discussion is part of Oswego 308 learning

In the Oswego 308 School District with nearly 5,000 high school students, there are different groups; one is the LGBTQ+ community. Your browser does not support the audio element. That’s Oswego High School teacher Mike Leali, who appeared in a book talk on the 308 website recently. In the...
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Accused GPS thieves wanted on nationwide arrest warrants

Two people are wanted on nationwide warrants for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of GPS units. Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are accused of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The value of the GPS units is approximately $100,000. The warrants were issued by law enforcement after an extensive...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash

PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure

CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego High School student accused of bringing replica gun to school

An Oswego High School student is being charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly brining a replica, or look alike, gun to school on Tuesday, according to the Oswego Police Department. The seventeen-year-old student had shown the replica to some other students who reported it to school authorities. Police say there...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb man charged in crash that resulted in death of four-year-old

A DeKalb man is facing multiple charges stemming from a crash that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl in early October near Maple Park. 20-year-old Edgar Barrios is charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide, and others. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says Barrios was heading eastbound on Route...
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Cook Co. Man With Illegally Collection Government Assistance

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
ILLINOIS STATE

