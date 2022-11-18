Read full article on original website
Linda L. Ciesielczyk, “Nani”, 75
Linda L. Ciesielczyk, “Nani”, 75, of Somonauk, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 18,2022, with the love of her family surrounding her. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Edward; son, Clifford C. (Gina) Ciesielczyk of Somonauk; daughter, Billie Mae (Steve) Marko of Marseilles; grandchildren, Janine (Scott), Sarah, Grace (Jacob), Clifford J., Eli, Justin, Emma, Miranda, Raven, William (Ariel), Richard, Kylie (Kyle), Cody; great-grandchildren, Brynnlee, Lexie, Sadie, Haven, Todd; sisters, Antionette, Mary; brother, William (Loni), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bradley “Brad” Canfield, 64
Bradley “Brad” Canfield, 64, of Sheridan, IL passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 29, 1958 in Dixon, IL the son of Jerry Canfield and Rosalie Adrian. He worked for Brakur Cabinet Co. in Joliet, IL for over 20 years. He loved his woodworking and NASCAR. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mary Ann Stevenson, 95
Mary Ann Stevenson, 95, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 19, 2022. Mary was born on April 29, 1927 in Sandwich, IL to Forrest and Lila (Legner) Hough. Mary Ann is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Her husband, Harold Stevenson;...
Fred Gaylen Starr, 85
Fred Gaylen Starr, 85, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 17, 2022. Fred was born on March 5, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Jesse and Erma (Miller) Starr. Fred was a veteran of the National Guard. He went on to work and retire from the tool and die Industry. He was a previous member of the Moose. He had many hobbies, such as, woodworking, bowling, fishing, coin collecting, rooting for the Cubs and model trains.
Kendall County deputies to be featured on Investigation Discovery channel
Three Kendall County deputies are to be featured on the Investigation Discovery channel program "Body Cam." According to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office, the show will feature body worn camera footage from Deputies Sam Markusic, Tyler Giannotti, and Jacquie Mielke as they rescued two people and a dog from a burning house in Montgomery back in January.
Elgin man killed in Kane County crash
An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street
The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
LGBTQ+ discussion is part of Oswego 308 learning
In the Oswego 308 School District with nearly 5,000 high school students, there are different groups; one is the LGBTQ+ community. Your browser does not support the audio element. That’s Oswego High School teacher Mike Leali, who appeared in a book talk on the 308 website recently. In the...
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
DeKalb man charged with DUI in crash that killed toddler in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured two others last October in Kane County. Edgar Barrios, 20, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 near Francis Road around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 1 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Jeep Compass that was traveling westbound, officials said.
Accused GPS thieves wanted on nationwide arrest warrants
Two people are wanted on nationwide warrants for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of GPS units. Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are accused of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The value of the GPS units is approximately $100,000. The warrants were issued by law enforcement after an extensive...
Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash
PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
Yorkville woman charged with driving under the influence after DeKalb County crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Yorkville woman is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a rollover crash on Perry Road north of Hinckley early Sunday morning. Police say 33-year-old Heather Galbreath, of Yorkville, went off the roadway at Mack Road, went airborne, and overturned...
Oswego High School student accused of bringing replica gun to school
An Oswego High School student is being charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly brining a replica, or look alike, gun to school on Tuesday, according to the Oswego Police Department. The seventeen-year-old student had shown the replica to some other students who reported it to school authorities. Police say there...
DeKalb man charged in crash that resulted in death of four-year-old
A DeKalb man is facing multiple charges stemming from a crash that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl in early October near Maple Park. 20-year-old Edgar Barrios is charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide, and others. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says Barrios was heading eastbound on Route...
Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center shopping mall identified
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A security guard shot and killed at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City was identified Thursday as a man from Blue Island. On Wednesday, around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96 River Oaks Center Drive for reports of shots fired.
Illinois AG Charges Cook Co. Man With Illegally Collection Government Assistance
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
