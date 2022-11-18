ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ohio State HC Ryan Day, DC Jim Knowles Preview Michigan

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles are scheduled to meet with the media at noon to recap the 43-30 win over Maryland and, more importantly, preview Saturday's game against third-ranked Michigan (12 p.m. ET on FOX). The Wolverines lead the all-time series 59-51-6, which includes...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy