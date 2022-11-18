ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Co. man found passed out in car with child inside

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekHNW_0jFitIss00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call.

Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the driver seat of a Hyundai Elantra and a girl in a car seat in the rear of the passenger side.

Police identified the man as 36-year-old Timothy Brandon Evans and later learned he had two probation warrants.

Officers said video footage from the laundry business showed that Evans had arrived at the location four hours prior to their arrival.

A glass pipe with a white powdery substance inside was seized during the search.

Officers said Evans denied any allegations of illegal substance or alcohol use and insisted that he was tired.

Police found the child buckled up in the car seat but observed that she had maneuvered her arms out of the straps.

Officers said the child could have escaped from the vehicle because the doors were unlocked.

Police were able to make contact with the child’s mother and the child was released to her when she arrived.

Officers charged Evans with unlawful conduct toward a child, drug possession, two counts of possession of a stolen pistol and MDP drugs near school.

He was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Body of 14-year-old found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in reference to a dead person in a room.
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.

A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Body Found in Greenville County

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte. Holiday Travel At GSP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Chrissy Kohler talks to an expert on what you need to know...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel

The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy