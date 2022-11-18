Hitting traffic in Morro Bay on your morning commute? Here’s why

Morro Bay commuters should brace themselves for traffic on their morning route for the next few weeks.

Two different construction projects are underway the city, causing traffic delays throughout the day, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

Asphalt pavement work on Los Osos Valley Road started on Nov. 7, the release said, and affects a stretch of road from Turri Road to the Los Osos Creek Bridge.

The SLO County Public Works Department plans to complete that project by Dec. 9, according to the release.

The city of Morro Bay is overseeing the installation of new fiber optic cables, which will be in process until Nov. 23. The cables are being placed on South Bay Boulevard by Leo Tidwell Excavating Corp., at the request of private communications company Zayo Group, the release said.

Construction will occur 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, occasionally causing one-way traffic control along each road.

“No matter which direction motorists take, they’re facing a traffic backup, especially during the morning commute,” SLO County Public Works Department spokesperson Paula McCambridge wrote in an email. “We want people to be prepared during the morning commute.”