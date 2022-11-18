ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Office of Cannabis Management previews new regulations

By Michael Mahar
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0esx_0jFit88r00

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has shared a preview of the broader adult-use cannabis program regulations that will be discussed at the next Cannabis Control Board Meeting. The focus will be on seven adult-use cannabis license types. The license types are as follows:

  1. Cultivation
  2. Nursery
  3. Processing
  4. Distribution
  5. Retail Dispensary
  6. Microbusiness License
  7. Cannabis Collective (Co-op)

Cultivation, nursery, processing, distribution and cannabis collective (co-op) are classified as supply tier licenses.

Supply Tier Licenses

The cultivation license regulations include:

  • create five tiers of cultivation licenses that are differentiated by light source. The allotted square footage per license ranges from 5,000 – 100,000 square feet.

These regulations incentivize sustainable cultivation practices and limited energy utilization including outdoor cultivation.

Albany man sentenced in East Capitol Park stabbing case

Under the nursery license:

  • Holders of this license will be allowed to sell immature cannabis plants and seeds to licensees, including to retail licensees but they cannot sell immature plants directly to consumers.
  • These license-holders will help New York pioneer future advances in cannabis science genetics

Under the distribution license:

  • Holders of this license can distribute cannabis to an adult-use dispensary from a processor.

Under the cannabis collective co-op:

  • To encourage more cooperatives in New York’s cannabis market, the regulations allow for either cooperative association or traditional cooperative model so that these entities can receive investments.
  • The regulations also allow holders of this license to scale up their operation in proportion to how many members join with a minimum of five members required to get the license (not inclusive of investors).
Vermonter charged with attempted murder

Retail Tier Licenses

The only license that is listed under the retail tier category is the retail dispensary license.

  • The regulations provide specificity to the design of dispensary operations including all security and staffing requirements.
  • The regulations also provide dispensary operators with additional authorizations to conduct delivery operations and to allow on-site consumption in approved locations.
Schodack felon sentenced on drug, firearm charges

Integrated Licenses

The only regulation that is listed under the integrated license tier is the microbusiness license.

  • The regulations clarify activities authorized under this vertical license.
  • The regulations set the amount of canopy authorized to be utilized by a microbusiness license holder at 3,500 square feet indoor or 10,000 square feet outdoor.
  • The regulations also allow microbusinesses to have retail locations that are distinct from their cultivation and processing facility.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

36 Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Have Been Approved In New York State

Today, Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses are at the center of the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
Syracuse.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Tiffany Walters

Tiffany Walters is the founder and CEO of NYS Cannabis Connect, a resource for marijuana businesses and consumers. She answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. Founder and...
WETM 18 News

$700K available to help strengthen New York farmers’ markets

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Funding is being made available to New York farmers through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program to help strengthen their markets and make local food more accessible to consumers, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced in a press release. The $700,00 in funding will help farmers establish online […]
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lite 98.7

Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WIBX 950

Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households

New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy