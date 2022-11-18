Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball gets six on All-Centennial League teams
Six members of the Emporia High volleyball team received Centennial League honors Tuesday. Freshman Jade Xu is the Spartans’ lone first-team selection. She was also named the Centennial League Newcomer of the Year. Emporia High had three players earn second-team honors. Sophomores Sadie Rethman and Lexsey Dewitt and junior...
KVOE
Emporia State men to host Truman
The Emporia State men’s basketball team plays their only game of the week Tuesday night. They will be renewing an old MIAA rivalry with Truman. The two teams have not played since Truman left the MIAA in 2013. The Hornets take a 4-0 record into the game. Coach Craig...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer earns 12 on All-Centennial League teams; Victor Ibarra named Coach of the Year
Twelve members of the Emporia High boys soccer team received Centennial League honors released Tuesday. Five are first-team selections. Diego Reyes at goalkeeper, Jefry Linares at midfielder, Rudy Bedolla and Alex Mosiman at defender, and Gio Garcilazo at forward. Emporia High coach Victor Ibarra was named the Centennial League Coach...
KVOE
Emporia State mens basketball team 5-0
The Emporia State men’s basketball team used another strong defensive effort to pick up their 5th win of the season defeating Truman State 63-42 Tuesday night. The Hornet defense held Truman to 27 percent shooting for the night. Coach Craig Doty was pleased with the defensive effort. Alija Comithier...
KVOE
Emporia States Alijah Comithier MIAA Player of Week
Emporia States Alijah Comithier has been named the MIAA men’s basketball player of the week. Comither scored 20 points in the Hornets’ win over Rockhurst and 17 points in the win over William Jewell. The Hornets are 4-0 to start the season and will host Truman Tuesday night.
KVOE
Kansas State advances to Cayman Island Classic Championship game
Kansas State advanced to the championship game of the Cayman Island Classic by outscoring Nevada 96-87 in overtime Tuesday. The game featured 16 ties and 10 lead changes. During regulation, Kansas State led by as many as 9 points and trailed by as many 7 points. Kansas State Coach Jerome...
KVOE
Area football players receive Lyon County League, 8-man DI district 2 honors
Area football players were recognized with honors from the Lyon County League or 8-Man Division I District 2. The Lyon County League announced its teams on Sunday, while 8-Man DI D2 announced its on Monday. First team LCL offensive selections as backs are Burlingame’s Colby Middleton, Madison’s Bryson Turner, Lebo’s...
KVOE
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason Harlon Hill nominee
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason is one of 48 players nominated for the Harlon Hill Award. Gleason led the MIAA in passing yards, Completions, passing attempts, and total offense. He was 2nd in completion percentage and touchdowns. The Harlon Hill Award goes to the top player in Division II.
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Rhode Island in Cayman Island Classic
Kansas State opened play in the Cayman Island Classic with a 77-57 win over Rhode Island Monday night. Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin led a balanced attack with 15 points, including 13 in the first half, while senior Keyontae Johnson and junior David N’Guessan added 14 and 12 points. The...
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
KVOE
Did you win Powerball this past weekend? Winning ticket sold in northeast Kansas
If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing, you need to check it if you haven’t already done so. One ticket was bought in northeast Kansas — which could mean a winner in the north half of Lyon County, as well as Osage, Morris or Wabaunsee counties in the KVOE listening area. Winning numbers drawn Saturday were 7, 28, 62, 63 and 64, with the Powerball of 10.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to consider donation payment to Ignite Emporia
Lyon County commissioners have an action meeting Wednesday morning. The main order of business is possibly approving a $20,000 donation payment to Ignite Emporia, although commissioners will also look at a request for closing Americus’ Main Street between Broadway and Walnut for the town’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.
KVOE
Saturday wreck in Chase County sends Missouri woman to Newman Regional Health for treatment
A Missouri woman was brought to Newman Regional Health for treatment after a wreck in Chase County on Saturday. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says the wreck was reported at the intersection of US Highway 50 and Road V just after 5 pm. Early indications are a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Leonard Graham was eastbound on US Highway 50 and was slowing to turn onto to Road V. Graham’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kala Seevers of Odessa, Missouri, who was also eastbound.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 11-21-22
Newscast: David Traylor Zoo Director Lisa Keith promotes Happy Holidaze. Newsmaker: Emporia Church of Christ Pastor Neil Taylor previews the Church’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal. Newsmaker 2: Angela Anderson and Katie Goff of the Kansas Water Office review the Governor’s Annual Conference on the Future of Water. Newsmaker...
KVOE
Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire leads response on two incidents Monday
Lyon County District 5 handled two reported fires early Monday afternoon that developed within 30 minutes of each other. The first call was at Roads 120 and U shortly after 12:15 pm. Smoke was emanating from a combine, but Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says there was no actual fire. Early indications are a mechanical issue was the cause of that incident.
KVOE
Motorcycle crash on South Congress sends one to Newman Monday
One person was hospitalized following an afternoon motorcycle crash in south Emporia Monday. The accident was reported just after 3:30 pm in the 400 block of South Congress. A full crash narrative is pending, although Emporia paramedics say no other vehicles were involved. The operator of the motorcycle, an unnamed...
KVOE
Water main in north downtown Emporia repaired after better than seven hours
Several Emporia businesses and apartment dwellers lost water service for better than seven hours after a water main break Monday. The break occurred outside the Kwik Shop convenience store just before 11 am, prompting Emporia city officials to turn off water service along Merchant between 10th and 12th as well as 12th between Commercial and Merchant. The disruption to service affected Kwik Shop, Country Mart, the strip mall in the 10 block of West 12th and several apartment buildings in the 1000 and 1100 block of Merchant.
KVOE
Capital improvement conversations to continue for Emporia Recreation Commission
The Emporia Recreation Commission will continue discussions on capital improvement projects with its monthly meeting Monday. Board members have been discussing upgrades to several different facilities, including Santa Fe and Whittier parks, the DeBauge Family Sports Complex and the Lee Beran Recreation Center. Prior conversations have involved the potential project order, but there are also ongoing conversations about potential costs with the total price tag possibly north of $40 million. Rec Commission Director Tom McEvoy has already said the Rec Commission will have to consider outside funding to handle the full project list.
KVOE
Rec Commission continues talks about facility enhancements, priorities, payment methods
With a ton of potential projects at several locations across town, the Emporia Recreation Commission is trying to decide how best to make the enhancements — and which projects take priority. The Rec Commission continued discussions on projects, priorities and payment methods as part of its monthly meeting Monday....
KVOE
Happy Holidaze coming to David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo will be lighting up for the holiday season Tuesday night and the entire community is invited to come watch them flip the switch. The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony will take place at the zoo beginning at 5 pm. Zoo Director Lisa Keith says this year has more than 20,000 feet of lights wrapping around the zoo.
