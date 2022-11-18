Several Emporia businesses and apartment dwellers lost water service for better than seven hours after a water main break Monday. The break occurred outside the Kwik Shop convenience store just before 11 am, prompting Emporia city officials to turn off water service along Merchant between 10th and 12th as well as 12th between Commercial and Merchant. The disruption to service affected Kwik Shop, Country Mart, the strip mall in the 10 block of West 12th and several apartment buildings in the 1000 and 1100 block of Merchant.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO