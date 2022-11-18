The PS5 remains at the top of many holiday wish lists. It's not as impossible to get as it was during the 2020 and 2021 Christmas shopping seasons, but you have to know where to look. And today, that means Walmart. As part of the third wave of its early Black Friday deals, the megaretailer has the console bundled with the PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok game. It's available in two flavors: the high-end (with Blu-ray) version for $559, and the "digital" version of the PS5 (which is identical except for its lack of a Blu-ray drive) for $459.

