Read full article on original website
Related
Chi-Yu Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Details and other information about the new legendary Chi-Yu found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
CNET
Get Peacock Premium for $12 for a Year in This Black Friday Sale (Save $48)
NBC's answer to Paramount Plus, Peacock, is offering a Black Friday deal of 12 months of its premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month. The "limited time" offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new members or existing Free tier users (though not Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers). To sign up, follow the link below and use the code SAVEBIG.
dotesports.com
Why won’t my Pokémon listen to me in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
You finally get it. You now know what your parent or guardian feels on a daily basis. The constant grunting, shrugging, and just plain indifference to whether you’re there or not. If you listen carefully, you can hear someone raging about this very topic only streets away. Pokémon Scarlet...
CNET
Win a Sweet $20 Amazon Credit for Black Friday. How to Start Now
If you're already planning on shopping Amazon's Black Friday deals this week, then make sure you play Amazon's new Spin & Win game via the Amazon app. The wheel consists of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
CNET
Watching '1899' on Netflix? Make Sure You Change This One Setting
The latest show from the creators of Dark -- 1899 -- is out now on Netflix. But some folks watching it might be wondering why it feels a little bit off. My wife brought this up after watching the show at her mother's place. After asking a few questions, I came to the realization she'd been watching the dub instead of the subtitled version.
CNET
Psst, Here's the Amazon Black Friday Deal You Should Jump on Right Now
Amid the usual Amazon Black Friday deals like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire Tablet, there is a gem of a bundle hiding in plain sight. Not only will it save you 62%, but it pairs together two legitimately useful products that I genuinely believe improve every home. The bundle includes the newest Amazon Echo Dot at its first sale discount (and a steep one at that!) and tosses in a free Philips Hue smart bulb, which can be eye-wateringly expensive on its own.
Cat Caught Scrolling Through Mobile Phone Delights Viewers: 'Evolving'
A sphynx cat has left online commenters in awe after a video of the pet "casually scrolling" through its owner's phone went viral on social media. In the viral clip, which was shared Monday on TikTok by the cat's owner under the username _cat_riki, the cat scrolls through its owner's social media with its paws and looks at the phone as if it is interested in the content.
progameguides.com
Roblox Adopt Me! collabs with ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ to release exclusive Persian Cat pet
Following the success of previous collabs with Sing 2 and Minions: Rise of Gru, Adopt Me! has teamed up with yet another animated film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, to bring more crossover attention to its experience. This time, however, rather than just earning a pet accessory, players who complete an in-game quest can obtain an entirely new, event-exclusive pet—the Persian Cat. Though this pet can only be obtained while the Puss in Boots x Adopt Me! event is active, anyone who earns it during the time limit will be able to keep it, even after the event has ended.
CNET
Get the Walmart PS5 Black Friday Bundle Before It Sells Out Again
The PS5 remains at the top of many holiday wish lists. It's not as impossible to get as it was during the 2020 and 2021 Christmas shopping seasons, but you have to know where to look. And today, that means Walmart. As part of the third wave of its early Black Friday deals, the megaretailer has the console bundled with the PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok game. It's available in two flavors: the high-end (with Blu-ray) version for $559, and the "digital" version of the PS5 (which is identical except for its lack of a Blu-ray drive) for $459.
CNET
Huge Amazfit Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 42% on Select Watches
Smartwatches have taken the world by storm in recent years, and for good reason. These watches don't just tell us what time it is, they can also monitor our heart rates, track our daily steps, answer phone calls and much more. Just like a pair of Bluetooth headphones, wearing a smartwatch is becoming more ingrained in our day-to-day lives.
CNET
Amazon Black Friday Cheat Sheet: The Ultimate Shopping Guide
Black Friday deals at Amazon came early. We're days away from the shopping holiday's official start, and the retailer is already offering discounts on tons of items -- some of which just might be on your holiday wish list. Amazon certainly isn't the only retailer getting into the Black Friday...
CNET
Target Black Friday Deals: Save on Dyson, KitchenAid, Gourmia and More
With just three days left until Black Friday, stores are slashing prices across the board. Target's early Black Friday deals kicked off in early October -- most of those have ended, but the giant retail store has a ton of other discounts available now. On Sunday, Target rolled out its...
Comments / 0