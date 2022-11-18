ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Purdue week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Tuesday for their final radio show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed last week’s win over Michigan State and previewed Saturday’s game against Purdue. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) and Purdue (7-4, 5-3) kick at 3:30...
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday Q&A — Purdue week

Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the upset win over Michigan State and preview this Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket battle with Purdue. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) and Purdue (7-4, 5-3) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on...
Watch: IU football starting quarterback Dexter Williams Q&A — Purdue week

Watch as IU football starting quarterback Dexter Williams met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for Purdue. After never appearing in a college game, the class of 2020 product has played in each of IU’s last three contests. In his first college start, Williams led Indiana to a 39-31 upset win at Michigan State on Saturday.
IU women move to 5-0 with another dominant effort

It’s a recurring theme at this point. IU jumped out to a quick lead on Sunday afternoon and never looked back. The Hoosiers closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and cruised to a blowout win over Quinnipiac at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie...
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
