Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis is set to build a new $1 billion, 27-acre hospital and office building in North Charleston. The new Roper Hospital Medical Campus will feature a full-service acute care hospital, a 24-hour emergency room, and a medical office building providing outpatient and specialty care. Construction is expected to take up to five years for the project, forecasted to be one of the largest healthcare construction projects on the East Coast, according to the Nov. 16 Roper St. Francis news release.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO