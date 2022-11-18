Read full article on original website
Prospect Medical Holdings offloading 2 hospitals to nonprofit
The Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization, has inked an asset purchase agreement to acquire the CharterCare Health Partners system from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. The transaction includes CharterCare's related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, according to a Nov. 22 news release. QHR Health,...
RWJ Medical School, Hospital open center for rare heart disease
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital opened a heart center for amyloid conditions. The Cardiac Amyloidosis and Cardiomyopathy Center, located at the hospital, will focus on diagnosing patients with rare amyloid conditions earlier and providing personalized treatment, a Nov. 17 news release from the health system said.
Researchers find novel RSV variant responsible for prolonged infection
Researchers found a novel respiratory syncytial virus variant responsible for prolonged infection in infants. The study, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases on Nov. 15, analyzed genetic sequences of healthy infants and the RSV virus causing their prolonged infections. Researchers found a genetic marker in the RSV DNA that...
A reversal: Adult providers assist pediatric specialists amid RSV surge
Two years ago, pediatric providers found themselves taking care of adult patients, lending a hand where they could during the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's the opposite, with providers who don't normally care for kids supporting pediatric staff with their March 2020: the ongoing respiratory syncytial virus surge.
Hackensack U Medical Center first in world to implant new heart pump
Cardiac surgeons at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, part of the Hackensack Meridian health system, performed the first-in-human Impella RP Flex heart pump implant on Nov. 8. The patient, a 71-year-old woman, had the implant to treat right heart failure during a minimally invasive valve replacement procedure, according to the...
South Dakota aims for $1.7M telehealth program to boost rural ambulance service
South Dakota is spending $1.7 million to install telehealth services in ambulances through a partnership with Sioux Falls-based telehealth provider Avel eCare, The Mitchell Republic reported Nov. 21. The partnership will outfit ambulances with telehealth links to physicians and registered nurses, with the aim of improving care coordination for rural...
11 hospital, health system sales in the works
Consolidation continues across the healthcare industry with many hospitals and health systems looking to complete planned acquisitions or sales by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Here are 11 planned hospital or health system sales that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last month:. 1. West Reading,...
Kaleida Health taps New York children's hospital president
Stephen Turkovich, MD, has been named president of John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y. Dr. Turkovich most recently served as chief medical officer of Oishei Children’s Hospital and Maternal & Child Health, according to a Nov. 18 news release from Buffalo-based Kaleida Health. He previously served the hospital as vice president and chief medical officer.
Roper St. Francis set to build new $1B South Carolina hospital
Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis is set to build a new $1 billion, 27-acre hospital and office building in North Charleston. The new Roper Hospital Medical Campus will feature a full-service acute care hospital, a 24-hour emergency room, and a medical office building providing outpatient and specialty care. Construction is expected to take up to five years for the project, forecasted to be one of the largest healthcare construction projects on the East Coast, according to the Nov. 16 Roper St. Francis news release.
