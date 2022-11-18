Read full article on original website
22 states ask CMS to withdraw healthcare worker vaccine mandate
A coalition of 22 states has filed a petition seeking to repeal the Biden administration's rule that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they work in healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding. The coalition — led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen — filed the petition...
A reversal: Adult providers assist pediatric specialists amid RSV surge
Two years ago, pediatric providers found themselves taking care of adult patients, lending a hand where they could during the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's the opposite, with providers who don't normally care for kids supporting pediatric staff with their March 2020: the ongoing respiratory syncytial virus surge.
HHS unveils report on supporting long COVID-19 patients
HHS on Nov. 21 released an 88-page report on how the healthcare and public sector can best support the estimated 7.7 million to 23 million Americans living with long COVID-19. The Health+ Long COVID Report is based on more than 1,000 hours of interviews, workshops and human-centered design research with the public, according to an HHS news release. The report aimed to capture the narratives and expertise of those with long COVID-19 to better understand what is needed to drive social, public health and economic solutions.
California AG seeks hospital cooperation in racial bias probe
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating hospital algorithms for racial bias, according to a report published by Kaiser Health News on Nov. 21. Mr. Bonta was appointed attorney general in 2021 — after Xavier Becerra left the position to become HHS secretary — and unofficial results show he was elected to a second term.
The future of hospital-at-home amid Medicaid uncertainty
Medicare has granted waivers to 256 hospitals in 37 states to conduct hospital-at-home programs, but uncertainty over Medicare's future involvement has been hindering these programs from being adopted more widely, The New York Times reported Nov. 19. In November 2020, Medicare officials said that while the public health emergency continued,...
Fewer coinfections than expected: 3 COVID-19 surveillance trends to note
Although COVID-19 positivity rates are up, there have been fewer coinfections with other respiratory viruses than expected, according to recent findings from Helix, a lab that assists the CDC with variant tracking. Helix shared some of the latest observations from its COVID-19 and viral surveillance efforts in a Nov. 21...
RSV caseloads, severity up: 4 notes from a physician survey
New survey data indicates emergency room and critical care physicians in the U.S. are seeing more patients with respiratory syncytial virus, and that cases are more severe than in previous years. The findings are based on a microsurvey completed by 100 physicians via a mobile platform from InCrowd. The data...
Mississippi hospitals are in crisis. But aid may be slow to arrive.
Nearly all 111 of Mississippi's hospitals are facing financial difficulties in multiple areas, but the state's senators might not be committed to proposed solutions, Mississippi Today reported Nov. 21. The state's rural hospitals in particular are facing serious financial challenges, according to the report. Mississippi Health Officer Daniel Edney, MD,...
45 states sign letter urging DEA to extend telehealth flexibility to fight opioid crisis
Attorneys general in 45 states signed a letter urging the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend COVID-19 pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities that allowed clinicians to prescribe buprenorphine to patients over the phone, without an in-person or video evaluation. Buprenorphine is one of...
H3N2: 3 notes on the dominant flu strain
The majority of U.S. influenza cases detected this season have been H3N2, an influenza A variant associated with more severe illness. Of more than 4,400 flu specimens tested by public health laboratories since October, about 77 percent have been positive for H3N2, according to the CDC's latest FluView report, which includes data through Nov. 12.
Patient harm vs. medical malpractice: What clinicians fear more
Attending physicians and advanced practice clinicians in emergency departments are more concerned about medical errors resulting in patient harm than in malpractice litigation, according to a study published Nov. 11 in JAMA Network Open. The findings are based on an online survey of 1,222 ED clinicians across acute care hospitals...
New York physicians push for aid-in-dying law
New York physicians are advocating for a law that would allow terminally ill patients to request medication that will result in their death, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reported Nov. 20. The proposal would allow only terminally ill adults who have a prognosis of less than six months left to...
The state of hospital executive burnout
Among healthcare C-suite executives, burnout appears to be on the rise, according to a survey from executive search firm WittKieffer. The survey, conducted in summer 2022, was sent to thousands of healthcare C-suite executives of a range of titles at hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical groups and other provider organizations. More than 230 healthcare executives, including 63 CEOs, completed the survey. To preface the survey, WittKieffer provided respondents with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's burnout definition, specifically job burnout: "clinically defined as a state of physical, emotional or mental exhaustion combined with doubts about your competence and the value of your work."
UK investigates possible Ebola case
The UK Health Security Agency is investigating a possible case of Ebola in an individual with a travel history to Africa who was displaying "early symptoms" of the disease, according to a Nov. 17 report from The Telegraph. Concern over the possible case prompted Colchester General Hospital to temporarily close...
WHO convening 300 scientists to identify pandemic-capable pathogens
The World Health Organization is convening more than 300 scientists to update its list of pathogens most likely to cause future outbreaks or pandemics. The priority pathogen list is meant to guide global investments, and research and development on vaccines and therapeutics. To develop the list, scientists will review evidence...
Illness-causing fungi spreading across US
Researchers found more than 10 percent of fungal infections are diagnosed outside regions where the pathogens were known to be endemic, NBC News reported Nov. 21. The study, published Nov. 22 in Annals of Internal Medicine, comes weeks after another study found 94 percent of U.S. states had at least one county with high numbers of histoplasmosis cases and 69 percent with Valley fever cases.
34% of healthcare employees still fear catching COVID-19 at work
While fear among U.S. workers of catching COVID-19 on the job has faded during the pandemic, this fear remains a factor for about 1 in 4 employed adults, Gallup finds. Healthcare workers are among the groups that remain most concerned. Among employed adults surveyed in October, 34 percent of healthcare workers said they are "very" or "moderately" concerned about COVID-19 exposure at work, according to a Nov. 22 article on the marketing research firm's website. This compares to 42 percent in July.
Kaiser Permanente employee inappropriately accessed EHR — 8,000 patients affected
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States notified 8,556 patients that some of their information was compromised due to an employee inappropriately accessing portions of its electronic health records. On Sept. 21, Kaiser Permanente learned that one of its employees inappropriately accessed portions of medical records for patients in...
DOJ to appeal ruling that cleared UnitedHealth-Change merger
The Justice Department plans to appeal a September court ruling that cleared the path for UnitedHealth Group to move forward with its $7.8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, Bloomberg reported Nov. 18. The Justice Department filed suit in February to halt the deal, calling it anticompetitive because Change Healthcare, which...
1st treatment plan for onset of Type 1 diabetes to cost $194K
The nation's first drug approved to delay the onset of stage 3 Type 1 diabetes is expected to cost $13,850 per vial, the drugmaker said Nov. 18. A day after the FDA approved its drug Tzield (teplizumab) for patients 8 and older who have stage 2 Type 1 diabetes, Provention Bio said during an investor call the price was based on the product's clinical value. Depending on the patient, 14 daily vials will be required for a full treatment plan, making the drug's projected total cost $193,900.
