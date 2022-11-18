Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama warns paparazzi to leave her daughters alone
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is all about protecting her daughters. She’s not afraid to put the word out and let it be known. Turns out the former first lady has reportedly had it with paparazzi harassing her two daughters, 21-year-old Sasha and 24-year-old Malia. She’s now warning the relentless press to stay away from the former children of the White House.
