Sarasota, FL

'Chicago' is a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

"Chicago" is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

"Chicago" is celebrating with the 25th Anniversary Tour that arrives in Sarasota Nov. 29-30 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The cast of "Chicago" features Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron “Mama” Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Michelle Attardo, Lincoln Belford, Cate Benioff, Megan Campbell, Tony Carrubba, Jess DiForte, Robert Garris Aka Shapiro, Ed Gotthelf, Jasmine Janae, Tal Kedem, Liz Lester, Chase McFadden, Sammy Tuchman, Asher Van Meter, Jordan Vasquez and Evy Vaughan.

"Chicago" is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, "Chicago" is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

