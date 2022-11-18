ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

New Podcast: Mark Lamster Argues for Redesigning Dealey Plaza

Last month, Dallas Morning News architecture critic Mark Lamster set about solving what he calls “one of the city’s most profound urban failings.” Dealey Plaza, perhaps the most frequented tourist destination in Dallas, “is a deplorable state of affairs,” a tangle of wide access roads that ferry vehicles onto Interstates 30 and 35 and to points west while hiding and minimizing the tragedies it should seek to memorialize.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet North Texas’ Award-Winning Pharmacy Influencer

It isn’t every day that your local Walgreens pharmacist has over 11,000 Instagram followers. But Dr. Sue Ojageer, who works for Walgreens in McKinney, accrued a broad audience with health tips and patient advocacy. Ojageer received the Best Pharmacist Influencer award from SingleCare, a prescription savings service at the...
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

Can You Visit a Dallas-Area Restaurant for Every FIFA World Cup Country?

This year, I’m going to attempt a ridiculous personal project: cooking a recipe from every country playing in the World Cup. I am having loads of fun researching dishes like thieboudienne, Anzac biscuits, Nanaimo bars, and ghormeh sabzi. But you don’t have to be that intense about the World...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW’s Safest Hospital System

Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (11/22/22)

Civil Rights Complaint Filed Against Frisco, Keller ISDs. Yesterday evening, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed a civil rights complaint against the Keller school district for banning books and against the Frisco school district for its bathroom policy. If the federal Office of Civil Rights decides to open an investigation, any resolution would be months or years away.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy