he funded 40 millions into the democrats and bidens campaign and his gf is the daughter from the head of the sec. who regulate everything in this country. ftx was also sending money to Ukraine. stealing customer funds. pumping projects and rug pulling customers. 10 billion in the whole. he signal handedly destroyed to monopolize the industry. the corruption runs deep in the govt. Sam and and everyone involved need to be jailed. we need to impose term limits on house and senate members. enough is enough!
every penny of the 67 billion sent in aid to Ukraine needs to be accounted for. Zelinsky invested our tax dollars into cryptocurrency which ended right back to the democrats. and Ukraine wants 37 billion more?? not until we see exactly where the 67 went first. the dems say they will "donate" the funds to charity; charity = their pockets!! how dare they keep or "donate" those funds when people were scammed out of that money and it should be returned to them!! this speaks volume!volumes!! have they any shame?? unbelievable.
Remember,Biden was talking about moving America into a digital economy….. just when you think he can’t make it any worse…..
