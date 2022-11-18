ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans OC arrested on DUI charge after returning from Packers win

By Turron Davenport
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fNZE_0jFirqEy00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was charged with driving under the influence and speeding early Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Downing went through the intake process at 4:36 a.m. and posted a $2,500 bail bond at 6:46 a.m. The Titans had returned to Nashville early Friday after their 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers , with their team plane landing at 2:07 a.m.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.

The NFL has been in contact with the Titans regarding Downing, a league spokesperson said, noting that all league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he had spoken with Downing, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and NFL officials. Vrabel noted the league has policies for such incidents and that the Titans will make sure the NFL has all the information it needs.

Vrabel said he couldn't answer many questions because of both the legal and NFL processes.

"I will say however that we all have a great responsibility as members of this community, as coaches, players of this organization, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions and we understand that," Vrabel said.

Vrabel noted the Titans have had a program for employees to call for a ride home no matter the time of day since before he was hired as head coach in January 2018.

Downing's offense had its best showing of the season Thursday, posting 408 total yards in the victory. Downing has served as the Titans' offensive coordinator the past two seasons after joining the team as its tight ends coach in 2019.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

