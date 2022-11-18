ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette declares victory

By Benjamin Yount / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtK15_0jFirnq100

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s current secretary of state is declaring victory in his reelection bid.

Democrat Doug La Folette on Thursday declared victory.

“This is a victory for the people of Wisconsin, who chose to keep the supervision of elections out of the hands of corrupting partisan influences,” La Follette said in a statement.

Nothing is official, the race is still too close to call. Unofficial results have La Follette up by about 7,000 votes on Republican Amy Loundenbeck.

“My team and I will continue to await the final results of the canvass,” Loudenbeck said in her own statement yesterday.

Wisconsin’s Elections Commission has until December 1st to certify the November vote.

La Follette said he’s seen enough unofficial results to feel confident in declaring victory.

He is already talking about moving forward.

“I am excited to move forward working with Gov Evers and the Republicans in the State Legislature to secure the resources and staff the office requires to provide the services that we are obligated to the people of Wisconsin,” La Follette said. “We need to move this office out of the basement and let it work for the people.”

Wisconsin’s Secretary of State doesn’t have much to do. In fact lawmakers stripped LaFollette's office of most of its power years ago.

There was talk of giving the Secretary of State’s office the power to oversee elections in the state, as opposed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It’s unlikely that that would happen if La Follete hangs on to his office.

Comments / 2

Related
The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, speaking at a WisPolitics.com event, said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term. Evers and GOP leaders rarely talked during Evers’ first term. Evers reached out to both lawmakers recently, and Vos said he spoke with the governor for about five minutes. “That was five minutes more than the past two years,” Vos said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Wisconsin Republican budget chiefs: Latest surplus numbers don’t give governor 'blank check'

(The Center Square) – The Republicans who will write Wisconsin’s next state budget say Gov. Tony Evers shouldn’t get excited about the latest surplus numbers. The Department of Administration on Monday said Wisconsin’s budget surplus could top $6.6 billion by the time the current state budget ends in June. DOA also said it expects $1.5 billion in new revenue growth during the next state budget. That means Wisconsin’s main account...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Democrat Kris Mayes wins Arizona attorney general seat, pending recount

(The Center Square) - Arizona finished counting the votes, and it looks like the state will have a Democratic attorney general. Maricopa County finished tabulating its ballots from the November 8 election on Monday this week. Now, Democrat Kris Mayes holds a narrow 510-vote lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh. The results show that Mayes received 1,254,612 votes, while Hamdeh got 1,254,102 votes. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Washington plummets in state business tax index over capital gains tax

(The Center Square) – Washington’s new capital gains income tax caused the Evergreen State to nosedive 13 spots from last year in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. According to the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement. The index considers corporate tax rates, individual income tax rates, sales tax rates, property tax rates, and unemployment insurance tax rates. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Deleted emails of former North Dakota AG gone amid $2M budget overrun

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Tuesday that the deleted email accounts of the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel cannot be recovered. Wrigley requested the emails after questions were raised about the renovation of the attorney general's office, a department $2 million over budget. The emails were deleted by Stenehjem's administrative assistant shortly after Stenehjem died suddenly in...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Whitmer appoints Kyra Bolden to Michigan Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will appoint Kyra Harris Bolden to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court. Justice Bridget McCormack resigned this year, leaving an open seat. Bolden, a current state Representative, was a Democratic pick for a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court during the Nov. 8 election but lost. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Illinois continues with nation's worst unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots

(WTVO) — An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots to save her seat. Representative Deanne Mazzochi sued the DuPage County Clerk over how she was verifying mail-in ballots. She is currently losing her race for reelection by a couple hundred votes. She sued because the clerk was checking […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

GOP delivers final brief to Supreme Court in North Carolina redistricting case

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republicans submitted their final brief in a redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could change how states craft congressional maps. The brief filed on Friday offers a preview of oral arguments scheduled for Dec. 7 in the case Moore v. Harper, which centers on whether state courts can override lawmakers in the redistricting process. “The text of the Elections Clause provides the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia runoff: Some counties offer weekend voting following judge’s ruling

(The Center Square) — Some Georgia counties will be offering early voting this weekend following confusion over what state law allows. Georgia voters will return to the polls for a U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. According to the state, early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff begins on Monday, Nov. 28. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. ruled...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia could generate millions through sports betting

(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the largest markets without legalized sports betting, and the state could rival others that have already legalized such wagering. While the state does not have sports wagering, it does have a lottery. Last week, the Georgia Lottery Corp. reported its most profitable first quarter since its start in 1993. The analysis found that Georgia, one of 15 states without legalized sports betting,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Control of New Hampshire's House in limbo

(The Center Square) – Two weeks after the midterm elections, control of New Hampshire’s 400 member state House of Representatives remains in limbo with a handful of recounts in legislative races yet to be finalized, and a court challenge over the results in one district. Following the Nov. 8 election, the House is split between the two political parties by a razor-thin margin with 200 Republicans and 199 Democrats, according to preliminary results. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

Funding, violence at juvenile facilities, and a leader's resignation

(The Center Square) – Louisiana's deputy secretary of youth services has resigned amid struggles with violence and other issues at facilities across the state that youth justice reform advocates have blamed on a lack of funding. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Friday resignation of Deputy Secretary for Youth Services William Sommers, who will be replaced by Office of Juvenile Justice Assistant Secretary Ortha “Curtis” Nelson. “I am grateful to...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills

(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Policy group calls for Alabama to end injustices in capital punishment cases

(The Center Square) – Ending injustices in Alabama’s capital punishment system is the focus of a public policy group. Alabama Arise said the state’s moratorium on the death penalty, handed down by Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday morning, provides the state with a chance to put an end to injustices in the system. “All Alabamians deserve equal justice under the law,” Robyn Hyden, executive director of Alabama Arise, said in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Gordon's supplemental budget request highlights state savings, more property tax relief

(The Center Square) – A supplemental state budget request released recently by Gov. Mark Gordon highlights continued state savings and proposes an extension to Wyoming's property tax relief program. Wyoming's biennial budget outlining $9.7 billion in spending for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 was approved earlier this year. The state's budget process allows the governor's office and lawmakers to propose updates via a supplemental budget proposal. The governor said the...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
MANSFIELD, OH
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy