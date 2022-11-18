Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods beats out Rory McIlroy in race to collect $15 million prize from PGA Tour Player Impact Program
Tiger Woods winning a golf competition in 2022 would have been a remarkable thought at the start of the year, but he'll have to settle for a big win off the course. Woods has finished first in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, this time coming in just ahead of his friend and business partner, Rory McIlroy.
