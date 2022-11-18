ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Tears up Remembering How She Thought 'E.T. The Extra Terrestrial' Was Real

Drew Barrymore shares a profound but funny experience on Monday's new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In a preview clip from her reunion with her E.T. co-stars, Dee Wallace helps Barrymore recall that she believed the extra-terrestrial was real while they were filming. She explained that director Steven Spielberg and the crew conspired to keep that belief alive for the then-7-year-old Barrymore.
Henry Thomas Talks About Filming E.T. in Chronological Order (Exclusive)

It has been more than 40 years since E.T. became a pop culture phenomenon, etching the image of a young Henry Thomas into the collective imaginations of Gen-X for life.The movie was considered revolutionary for its time, innovating practical and visual effects, warming hearts, and introducing the world two not just Thomas, but another child star who would go on to great things, Drew Barrymore. Unlike most huge blockbuster movies, E.T. was shot in chronological order. That requires a lot of advance planning by the filmmakers, but in the case of a movie with a lot of child actors also likely helped ease any studio worries about continuity if somebody has a growth spurt during production.
Madonna licks water out of dog bowl, continues to share eerie videos

Madonna's latest social media posts have fans howling at more of her scandalous videos. The Queen of Pop shocked fans in her latest stunt, where the "Hung Up" singer is seemingly licking water out of a dog bowl on her Instagram. The 64-year-old singer posed for a series of risqué...
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
