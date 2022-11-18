Look: Kate Mara announces birth of second child with Jamie Bell

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Kate Mara is a mom of two.

Kate Mara (R) welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and "Fantastic Four" co-star, Jamie Bell. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

The 39-year-old actress recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, actor Jamie Bell .

Mara shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy's feet.

"Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet," she captioned the post.

Actor Aaron Paul and actresses Lily Collins and Jenna Dewan were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"What a lucky little bubba to enter such a wonderful family. Congratulations you two," Paul wrote.

"Congratulations!!!" Collins added.

"Omg congratulations my love!!!" Dewan said.

Mara and Bell married in July 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2019. Bell also has a son, Jack, 9, with his ex-wife, actress Evan Rachel Wood .

Mara and Bell announced in July that they were expecting their second child together.

"There are three of us in this pic," Mara captioned a photo on Instagram.

Mara and Bell played Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, and Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in the 2015 film Fantastic Four . Mara is also known for House of Cards and A Teacher .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com