Look: Kate Mara announces birth of second child with Jamie Bell
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Kate Mara is a mom of two.
The 39-year-old actress recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, actor Jamie Bell .
Mara shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy's feet.
"Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet," she captioned the post.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara)
Actor Aaron Paul and actresses Lily Collins and Jenna Dewan were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.
"What a lucky little bubba to enter such a wonderful family. Congratulations you two," Paul wrote.
"Congratulations!!!" Collins added.
"Omg congratulations my love!!!" Dewan said.
Mara and Bell married in July 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2019. Bell also has a son, Jack, 9, with his ex-wife, actress Evan Rachel Wood .
Mara and Bell announced in July that they were expecting their second child together.
"There are three of us in this pic," Mara captioned a photo on Instagram.
Mara and Bell played Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, and Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in the 2015 film Fantastic Four . Mara is also known for House of Cards and A Teacher .
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
