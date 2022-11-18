Tennessee vs. South Carolina Prediction: Volunteers Look to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

The No. 5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks for a Saturday night showdown between SEC East foes.

Tennessee bounced back in a big way from its deflating loss to Georgia with a decisive 66-24 victory over Missouri last Saturday in Knoxville. It was an impressive performance, to say the least, with the Vols racking up a school-record 724 yards of total offense against the No. 13-ranked defense in the country. Now 9-1 and 5-1 in SEC play, the Volunteers will make their way to South Carolina in hopes of improving their resume for a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff, as well as locking down their first 10-win season since 2007.

It's been a roller-coaster campaign for South Carolina. The Gamecocks began the season at 1-2, followed by a four-game winning streak, and have since dropped two of their last three games — including a particularly ugly 38-6 loss last Saturday night in Gainesville against the Gators. The good news is that the Gamecocks (6-4 overall, 3-4 SEC) have already secured bowl eligibility for the second time in as many years under head coach Shane Beamer. The bad news is that their final two games come against Tennessee and Clemson, who are a combined 18-2 on the season.

Can the upset-minded Gamecocks bounce back from last week's dismal performance to spoil the Vols' CFP hopes on Senior Night? Tennessee holds a fairly substantial 28-10-2 lead over South Carolina in the all-time series. The Vols also have won each of the last three meetings, including a 45-20 victory last season in Knoxville.

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread : Tennessee -21.5

When Tennessee Has the Ball

Josh Heupel's fast-paced attack leads the nation in both scoring (47.2) and total offense (543.7). Quarterback Hendon Hooker fuels the Vols' high-octane offense — completing 71.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,888 yards with 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions, adding 405 yards and five scores on the ground. The Heisman contender leads the nation in passing yards per attempt (10.1) and ranks second nationally in passing efficiency rating (181.8).

Hooker isn't the only star in the Vols' passing attack. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt paces all SEC pass catchers in receptions (58), ranks second nationally in receiving yards (1,116), and leads the country in touchdown receptions (15). Hooker also leans heavily on standout pass catchers Bru McCoy (45 rec., 600 yds., 2 TDs) and Ramel Keyton (22, 417, 4), along with tight end/utility man Princeton Fant (7 total TDs). The Vols also are likely to have star receiver Cedric Tillman (ankle) back in the lineup this week after sitting out the Missouri game as a precaution.

Running backs Jabari Small (537 yds., 9 TDs), Jaylen Wright (598, 8), and Dylan Sampson (264, 5) headline a potent Tennessee ground attack that averages 195.5 yards per game and has accounted for an SEC-best 32 rushing touchdowns.

The Vols will be paired against a South Carolina defense that allows 26.2 points and 386 yards per game. The Gamecocks have been solid against the pass, ranking 28th nationally at 194 yards allowed per game. However, they have yet to face a passing attack nearly as potent as that of Tennessee's, and the Vols' tempo will further complicate matters for the Gamecock defense. Furthermore, South Carolina doesn't have the pass rush necessary to really fluster Hooker, generating a mediocre 16 sacks through 10 games. The Vols should also find plenty of success in the ground game against a porous South Carolina defense that ranks 113th in the FBS against the run (192 ypg). The Gamecocks have given up 600 yards and four rushing touchdowns in their last two games alone. While this matchup lines up very favorably for the Tennessee offense, the Vols will need to be on their toes against a USC squad that is elite in almost every facet on special teams.

When South Carolina Has the Ball

A South Carolina offense that averages 28.6 points and 355.2 yards per game has been plagued by inconsistency throughout the season. The Gamecock faithful had high hopes that Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler would transform the offense into a juggernaut in short order. But that has not materialized, far from it actually, as the former five-star prospect has passed for 1,982 yards with only eight touchdowns against nine interceptions. Rattler also has one of the lowest passer ratings in the SEC at 128.1.

James Madison transfer Antwane Wells Jr. has performed well, leading the Gamecocks in receptions (43), receiving yards (590), and receiving touchdowns (4). Meanwhile, the Gamecocks' leading receiver from last season, Josh Vann, has mostly been an afterthought this year with Rattler behind center.

The South Carolina run game doesn't look great on paper, churning out 127.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 97 nationally. But it has been solid with standout running backs MarShawn Lloyd (556 yds, 9 TDs) and Christian Beal-Smith (146, 5) in the lineup. Unfortunately, both players have been banged up and remain questionable for Saturday night's tilt against Tennessee. If Lloyd and Beal-Smith are unavailable, expect to see tight end/running back Jaheim Bell and Juju McDowell carrying the load, a duo that has produced lackluster results for the most part.

On the other side of the line of scrimmage sits a Tennessee defense that gives up 392.5 yards and a respectable 21.9 points per game. The Vols boast one of the top run defenses in the country, surrendering just 104.1 yards per contest. That doesn't bode well for the Gamecocks, particularly if Lloyd is out or limited on Saturday night. South Carolina's best path for success offensively will be through the air against a very generous Tennessee pass defense that is allowing 288.4 yards per game, which ranks No. 125 nationally. The question is — Can Rattler and Co. find enough consistency in the passing game to take advantage of the Vols' biggest weakness defensively? One thing is for certain, the Gamecocks will need to do a much better job taking care of the football this week. Only one team in all of college football has committed more turnovers than South Carolina (23). And that could be a real problem against an opportunistic Tennessee defense that is tied for the SEC lead with 19 takeaways. The Vols also lead the conference in turnover margin at plus-nine.

Final Analysis

Williams-Brice Stadium should be electric on Saturday night, and the Gamecocks should be poised to bounce back on Senior Night after last week's miserable performance against Florida in The Swamp. Throw in an edge on special teams for South Carolina, and that's pretty much where the advantages start and stop for the Gamecocks. And if the Tennessee offense gets rolling early, even the home-field advantage will be short-lived. The Gamecocks have done well to reach bowl eligibility this season, but they are not equipped to handle Hooker and the Vols' high-powered offense, even at home. Tennessee cruises to a relatively easy win on the road to improve to 10-1, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive and well.

Prediction: Tennessee 48, South Carolina 24

— Written by Rob McVey, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @Rob_UTVOLS .

