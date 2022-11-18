Read full article on original website
Related
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
One Texas Resident Learns What Happens When You Challenge Mother Nature
We've all had those days right? Things are going pretty good, nothing to worry about. You look out in the distance and spot clouds coming towards you. You think to yourself, "No worry! There isn't a chance for rain today at all. I should be fine." Heck, you didn't even pack an umbrella.
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
fox44news.com
Traveling across Texas for Thanksgiving: The best and worst places to fuel up
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks. As on Monday, the cheapest gas averages in the state could be found in Hidalgo County. According to a AAA report, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Eater
West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open
A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas. Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s...
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
Family-style Roast Chicken Restaurant to Open in Bee Cave
"Really, the whole mission behind Chicknic is helping busy families and locals to have a nourishing meal together.”
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
fox7austin.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
KVUE
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hosts first inaugural Food & Wine Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is hosting its first annual Food & Wine Festival on Sunday. The resort will be throwing a culinary adventure for all attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind bites from each of Kalahari’s signature dining restaurants, sip on various beers, ciders and wines from Austin’s top brands, and enjoy a special appearance from Texas' own Michelin Star and Top Chef Alum, John Tesar.
San Marcos movie theater demolished, turning into apartments
Twelve acres of land in San Marcos is transforming from a movie theater to a multi-family apartment complex.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in the Cheez-It Bowl versus Notre Dame
After a season defining win over the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns are that much closer to bowl season, where 247Sports projects that the Longhorns will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Cheez-It Bowl. From 247Sports: “You know Orlando bowl organizers would love...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
KXAN
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove wording that states same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
Comments / 0