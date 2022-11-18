ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Austin Chronicle

Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open

A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas. Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hosts first inaugural Food & Wine Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is hosting its first annual Food & Wine Festival on Sunday. The resort will be throwing a culinary adventure for all attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind bites from each of Kalahari’s signature dining restaurants, sip on various beers, ciders and wines from Austin’s top brands, and enjoy a special appearance from Texas' own Michelin Star and Top Chef Alum, John Tesar.
ROUND ROCK, TX

