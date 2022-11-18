Read full article on original website
wakg.com
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
wakg.com
Danville Police Arrest Man for Threat to Westover Christian Academy
The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the threat to Westover Christian Academy last week. Douglas Scholz, 51, was arrested late afternoon on November 18 for the threat that was made the day before. He was charged with 18.2-60 (threats of death or bodily injury to...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WSLS
Jamila Gadson found, man charged with her disappearance
GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Detectives said additional...
wfirnews.com
Shooting victim arrives at hospital this morning; details limited so far
On November 20 at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Details about this incident are limited and this is an ongoing investigation.
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in NW Roanoke crash: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Roanoke early Sunday morning. On Sunday at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
wakg.com
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
WDBJ7.com
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
wfxrtv.com
Two ejected from vehicle during Roanoke fatal crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a crash where two men were ejected from a vehicle that ended up on its side. The Roanoke Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 1:01 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 1300 block of 10th Street Northwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced one of the men dead. Officers say the other man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The patient transported reportedly has critical injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Martinsville stabbing in North Carolina
The alleged suspect in a Martinsville stabbing was arrested in North Carolina, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Kasey Shane Blake, 33, was arrested in Stokes County, North Carolina. Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday as deputies were looking for him, they spotted the car the suspect had allegedly taken...
WSET
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
wakg.com
Martinsville Police Chief to Retire
The City of Martinsville Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady announced he will be retiring, effective January 1, 2023. Cassady submitted his paperwork for retirement in October. Chief Cassady would like to thank the citizens of Martinsville for all of their assistance during his career at the...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
WDBJ7.com
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 12 people have been arrested on various charges as part of a joint drug operation run by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Reginal Narcotic & Gang Task Force. Sheriff Fred S. Clark said the operation began November 10 and continued through...
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
Danville Firefighters still fighting debris fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard
UPDATE 11/19 11:54 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says the debris on fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard is not hazardous but people may still see and smell smoke on Saturday. Firefighters say no buildings are involved and a large number of wood products are still on fire. Crews were on the scene all night to […]
