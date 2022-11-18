Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Autodesk
Autodesk ADSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70. Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Benzinga
Jack In The Box Plunges After Gloomy Outlook, Q4 Bottom-Line Miss
Jack In The Box Inc JACK reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 44.6% year-on-year to $402.8 million, beating the consensus of $392.52 million. Jack in the Box Same-store sales increased 4.0% in the fourth quarter, comprised of an increase in company-operated same-store sales of 11.4% and an increase in franchise same-store sales of 3.2%. Systemwide sales for the fourth quarter increased 4.1%.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Willis Towers Watson
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Willis Towers Watson WTW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $238.825, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
6 Zoom Analysts Offer Key Takeaways After Stock Plummets On Heels Of Q3 Earnings
Negative sentiment for Zoom Video is unlikely to ease, one analyst said. A worsening macro will continue to weigh on the company's growth in the near term, another analyst stated. Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM nosedived on Monday, after the company reported its quarterly results. Morgan Stanley. Analyst...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Why Maximus Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher
Maximus Inc MMS shares are trading higher by 13.91% to $68.96 during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened?. Maximus reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst...
Benzinga
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $11.00.
Benzinga
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
Benzinga
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Century Communities
Within the last quarter, Century Communities CCS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $56.25 versus the current price of Century Communities at $46.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga
Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps On Q3 Beat; Picks Nigel Travis As New Chairperson
Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $880 million, beating the consensus of $831.13 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.01 beat the consensus of $(0.15). U.S. sales increased 3% Y/Y while International sales declined 18%. The gross profit margin compressed 450 basis points...
Benzinga
Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.33 versus the current price of Vornado Realty at $24.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga
Why Analog Devices Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI shares are trading higher by 5% at $167.18 per share on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58 and quarterly sales of $3.25 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?
Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest
Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
