Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter. The World Health Organization concurred, warning that millions face a “life-threatening” winter in Ukraine.
'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for horrific winter
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukrainians could face rolling blackouts from now through March in frigid, snowy weather because Russian airstrikes have caused “colossal” damage to the power grid, officials said. To cope, authorities are urging people to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas. Sergey Kovalenko, the...
La Scala says Russian opera is not propaganda for Putin
MILAN — Italy’s premier opera house, Teatro alla Scala, on Tuesday defended its decision to stage the Russian opera “Boris Godunov’’ for its gala Dec. 7 season opener. The opera house is pushing back against protests by Ukrainian officials in Italy who insists that highlighting...
Hungary's foreign minister travels to Russia for energy expo
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY — Hungary's top diplomat traveled to Russia on Monday to take part in an international forum on nuclear energy, underscoring his country's persistently close ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto gave a speech at the opening plenary session of the two-day...
Treasury releases more details of Russian oil price cap plan
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department released new details Tuesday of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the U.S. and its allies are still finalizing how much they'll pay for petroleum exports that have helped fund the war in Ukraine. The new guidance is...
Bulgaria to let Russian oil refinery export despite EU ban
SOFIA, BULGARIA — Bulgaria will allow a Black Sea refinery owned by a Russian oil company to keep operating and exporting oil products to the European Union until the end of 2024 despite warnings by Brussels that it is against the bloc’s sanctions. The deal between Bulgaria and...
VP Harris urges defense of sovereignty in South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES — Vice President Kamala Harris urged countries on Tuesday to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which has been challenged by China, and said Washington would press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters.
Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Australia’s Parliament passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain on Tuesday, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. The deals are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market to India and to Britain’s need to...
US: 2 Estonians arrested in $575M cryptocurrency fraud
SEATTLE — Police in Estonia have arrested two men accused in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud, U.S. authorities said Monday. An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Seattle charged Estonian citizens Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin, both age 37, with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to the charging documents, they worked with four unnamed co-conspirators living in Estonia, Belarus and Switzerland.
