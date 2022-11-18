Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Kent County collecting food donations this week for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersKent County, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
Related
firststateupdate.com
Four Charged With Conspiracy In Theft Of 30K In Chicken
On 11/02/2022, the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue, Milford located at 255 N Rehoboth Blvd. in Milford, officials said Tuesday. Authorities allege that a several-week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover....
Maryland Drug Bust Reveals Copious Amounts Of Drugs Under Teen's Pillow
Three suspects have been charged in connection to the selling of controlled dangerous substances that reportedly involved a young teen in Salisbury, authorities say. Alvin Thompson, 37, Brian Elliot, 50, and Victoria Ross, 46, were charged after an investigation concerning controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
16 arrested in Atlantic City drug-trafficking ring, $400K in drugs taken off streets
Two brothers were allegedly running the local drug trade from an Atlantic City block they controlled. A monthlong investigation centered on the first block of South Florida Avenue dismantled a drug-trafficking organization that was pumping heroin, fentanyl and cocaine onto Atlantic County’s streets, Police Chief James Sarkos said during a news conference Tuesday.
Wilmington man indicted for brutal assault on jewelry store owner
Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh being stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer.
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
WBOC
Cambridge Woman Charged on Credit Card Theft and Fraud
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman has been charged on multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft after stealing credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc's In and Walgreens. Authorities say on Nov. 21, Cambridge Police Department Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Jayonna Best of Cambridge on...
firststateupdate.com
Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. Officials said on November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times.
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Weapon Charges Following Collision Investigation
Delaware State Police have arrested Evan Briscoe, 22, and Joshua Baull, 25, both of Millsboro, DE, for weapon charges following a collision investigation that occurred on John J. Williams Highway […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Weapon Charges Following Collision Investigation appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
WDEL 1150AM
Two busted in Dover on gun and drug counts
Two Dover men are behind bars, charged with dealing drugs and illegally possessing guns. Officers arrested Lindray Moaney and Terrell Clark after a search of their apartment in the 300 block of West Division Street Thursday turned up more than 15 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns, more than 31 grams of Ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and 853 dollars, which officers think came from drug sales, Dover police said.
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
wufe967.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
WBOC
Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
South Jersey Ex-Convict Admits Possessing Fentanyl, Weapons: Prosecutor
A 53-year-old ex-convict admitted possessing fentanyl and weapons, authorities said. Anthony Johnson, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 17 to an indictment charging him with the unlawful possession of fentanyl and certain persons not to possess firearms, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On July...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates
A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated. John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.
Comments / 0