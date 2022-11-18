ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Four Charged With Conspiracy In Theft Of 30K In Chicken

On 11/02/2022, the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue, Milford located at 255 N Rehoboth Blvd. in Milford, officials said Tuesday. Authorities allege that a several-week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover....
MILFORD, DE
Daily Voice

Maryland Drug Bust Reveals Copious Amounts Of Drugs Under Teen's Pillow

Three suspects have been charged in connection to the selling of controlled dangerous substances that reportedly involved a young teen in Salisbury, authorities say. Alvin Thompson, 37, Brian Elliot, 50, and Victoria Ross, 46, were charged after an investigation concerning controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
SALISBURY, MD
BreakingAC

16 arrested in Atlantic City drug-trafficking ring, $400K in drugs taken off streets

Two brothers were allegedly running the local drug trade from an Atlantic City block they controlled. A monthlong investigation centered on the first block of South Florida Avenue dismantled a drug-trafficking organization that was pumping heroin, fentanyl and cocaine onto Atlantic County’s streets, Police Chief James Sarkos said during a news conference Tuesday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Cambridge Woman Charged on Credit Card Theft and Fraud

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman has been charged on multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft after stealing credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc's In and Walgreens. Authorities say on Nov. 21, Cambridge Police Department Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Jayonna Best of Cambridge on...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. Officials said on November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times.
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two busted in Dover on gun and drug counts

Two Dover men are behind bars, charged with dealing drugs and illegally possessing guns. Officers arrested Lindray Moaney and Terrell Clark after a search of their apartment in the 300 block of West Division Street Thursday turned up more than 15 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns, more than 31 grams of Ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and 853 dollars, which officers think came from drug sales, Dover police said.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
MILLSBORO, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
SMYRNA, DE
BreakingAC

Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates

A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated. John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.
MILLVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy