Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Related
Fort Collins Natural Areas Turns 30
November 2022 marks 30 years since the first ballot measure passed to establish a dedicated sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. Celebrate 30 years of Natural Areas land conservation, stewardship, and more with a special event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Join the Natural Areas Department for a free night of socializing with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and enjoy a special Natural Areas beer release by Horse and Dragon. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone.
Larimer County Seeks Conservation Buyer for Little Thompson Farm
Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is pursuing a conservation buyer for Little Thompson Farm, a 211-acre property located one mile southwest of the Town of Berthoud along Highway 287. The county will place a conservation easement on the farm prior to selling the fee title to a private...
Running Strong on Good Health and Good Faith
For Cory Wilkinson of Wellington, life is all about stepping outside of comfort zones. “In my view, it’s about just breaking out of your boundaries and really pushing yourself outside of limitations,” Wilkinson said. “That’s really what drives me.”. Wilkinson, 56, just recently completed his first-ever...
Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations
Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players. The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling.
High-tech farming company picks Loveland to set up HQ
A Scottland-based farming company that produces high-tech equipment recently picked Loveland to set up its headquarters. The company is known to supply vertical farming technology for indoor growing. Intelligent Growth Solutions picked the location of the Forge Campus to build its North American headquarters, which is the old Hewlett-Packard facility. The farming company expresses its modular, flexible and scalable growing methods with a powerful smart system for any environment. The company says its systems are designed to eliminate the need for pesticides and reduce water consumption by recycling 90% of it. IGS committed to adding 114 new jobs with salary averages ranging up to $99,000 per year.
denverite.com
This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move
Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
Give the Gift of the Downtown Experience
Shop Local During the Holidays With A Loveland Downtown District Gift Card. This year, the Loveland Downtown District wants to encourage you to keep holiday shopping local and give the gift of the Downtown Experience to your loved ones. Small businesses still need our support more than ever, and the Loveland Downtown District Gift Card is a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local. Purchase an eGift Card here to use at any of the participating shops in the Downtown Loveland! You can write a personal message and send this card to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or physical copy.
'Adopt, don't shop': Denver Animal Shelter offering adoption specials
DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter has a Black FURday pet adoption event on Black Friday. Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) said any dog or cat with any amount of black fur is $20 on Friday, Nov. 25. Included the pet adoption special are a spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and a one-year...
Colorado humane society announces $20 'Black Fur-day' adoption special
Adoptions fees at the Denver Animal Shelter will drop to just $20 this Friday for all dogs and cats that have any trace of black fur. The one-day discount is a part of the shelter's 'Black Fur-day' Black Friday promotion. "Denver Animal Shelter has many wonderful animals available for adoption!...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelter
(Denver, Colo.) When snow and cold began to bear down on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon, the chorus began: Why won’t some homeless people go to a shelter to escape the weather?
Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffs
Cannabis drying.Andrea Porziella / www.terredicannabis.com. (Across Colorado) Several Marijuana Enforcement Division rules that go into effect next month will make compliance easier for Colorado marijuana businesses facing sales declines and layoffs, an industry group said.
Larimer United in Generosity
As the last of the leaves fall from the trees and the calendar inches toward 2023, it’s hard not to notice that we have entered the season of giving thanks. And here at United Way, we have a lot to be grateful for this year. We are grateful for...
Denver closes 56th Avenue between Peoria and Pena for emergency repairs
Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) will extend the closure of 56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard for emergency repairs. A stretch of Chambers from East 56th Avenue to Maxwell Place will also be closed according to DOTI. The roads will be reopened by Dec. 18. Work...
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
Banner Nurse Ashley Scherer Stays Busy So Northern Colorado Stays Healthy
Ashley Scherer of Banner Fort Collins Medical Center has been helping patients as a leading nurse in northern Colorado since 2016, and if it’s one thing she knows, it’s good health advice. “My best advice is that people are making sure they’re going to get checked, especially since...
golfcourseindustry.com
Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs
Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0