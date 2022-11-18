ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

northfortynews

Fort Collins Natural Areas Turns 30

November 2022 marks 30 years since the first ballot measure passed to establish a dedicated sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. Celebrate 30 years of Natural Areas land conservation, stewardship, and more with a special event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Join the Natural Areas Department for a free night of socializing with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and enjoy a special Natural Areas beer release by Horse and Dragon. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Running Strong on Good Health and Good Faith

For Cory Wilkinson of Wellington, life is all about stepping outside of comfort zones. “In my view, it’s about just breaking out of your boundaries and really pushing yourself outside of limitations,” Wilkinson said. “That’s really what drives me.”. Wilkinson, 56, just recently completed his first-ever...
WELLINGTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations

Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players. The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

High-tech farming company picks Loveland to set up HQ

A Scottland-based farming company that produces high-tech equipment recently picked Loveland to set up its headquarters. The company is known to supply vertical farming technology for indoor growing. Intelligent Growth Solutions picked the location of the Forge Campus to build its North American headquarters, which is the old Hewlett-Packard facility. The farming company expresses its modular, flexible and scalable growing methods with a powerful smart system for any environment. The company says its systems are designed to eliminate the need for pesticides and reduce water consumption by recycling 90% of it. IGS committed to adding 114 new jobs with salary averages ranging up to $99,000 per year. 
LOVELAND, CO
denverite.com

This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move

Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Give the Gift of the Downtown Experience

Shop Local During the Holidays With A Loveland Downtown District Gift Card. This year, the Loveland Downtown District wants to encourage you to keep holiday shopping local and give the gift of the Downtown Experience to your loved ones. Small businesses still need our support more than ever, and the Loveland Downtown District Gift Card is a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local. Purchase an eGift Card here to use at any of the participating shops in the Downtown Loveland! You can write a personal message and send this card to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or physical copy.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Larimer United in Generosity

As the last of the leaves fall from the trees and the calendar inches toward 2023, it’s hard not to notice that we have entered the season of giving thanks. And here at United Way, we have a lot to be grateful for this year. We are grateful for...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
golfcourseindustry.com

Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs

Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

