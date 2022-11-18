ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Clayton Co. Beef Royalty: The Princess

Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2023 Beef Princess: Alyssa Kleinlein of Strawberry Point. Listen Live!. KMCH Sports 2 Live Stream. Guest of the Day. Tuesday, 11/22. Bobby F...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Clint Black, Lisa Hartman, Daughter Take Five Flags Center’s Stage

Dubuque and the Five Flags Center welcomed Clint Black and his family for their "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour on Sunday, November 22nd. Hundreds came out for the troubadour, whose songs helped define the beloved sound of 90s country music. Clint was joined by his wife of 32 years, Lisa Hartman Black, and his 21-year-old daughter, Lily Pearl Black.
DUBUQUE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Dubuque County Outbuilding Fire

On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1:11 PM the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office along with Epworth Fire were dispatched to 8039 Hartbeck Rd. for an outbuilding that was on fire. Investigation revealed that an outbuilding owned by Fred and Kathy Hartbeck started on fire at the residence and quickly became fully involved. The fire was contained to the buildingbut the building and its contents were a total loss. Nothing suspicious was noted for the cause of the fire. Total loss estimated at around $60,000. There was no livestock in the building.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

West Central Schools Close Early Due to Illness

West Central Community Schools in Maynard have started their Thanksgiving holiday break a day early due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. According to a Facebook post from the district this morning, leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices. The buildings are...
MAYNARD, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Linn County Non-Profits Can Apply for Witwer Trust Grants

Linn County non-profits can apply for grants through the Witwer Trust Grant Program. The Linn County Board of Supervisors is now accepting applications for the fiscal year 2023. Eligible non-profit organizations in Linn County may apply for grant funding for projects that benefit Linn County residents. The online application, eligibility...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ed-Co & Maquoketa Valley to share Superintendent

The Edgewood-Colesburg school board and Maquoketa Valley school board are pleased to announce that they will be sharing a superintendent starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Both school boards approved the agreement at their board meetings on Monday, November 21. The districts will enter into a one-year agreement where the...
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Groundbreaking on new downtown Cedar Rapids apartment building

Ground breaks on Monday on a new apartment building in downtown Cedar Rapids and some of the units will be for teens that are aging out of the foster care system. That complex is at 510 Seventh Avenue SE. Cedar Rapids Hatch Development and Foundation 2 Crisis Services were there...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal of Ossian went into a nearby ditch and was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Name Released in Fatal Jones Co. Fire

A 10 year old child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE

