Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers

Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toll Brothers. The company has an average price target of $53.25 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Imago BioSciences

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Imago BioSciences IMGO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Maximus Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher

Maximus Inc MMS shares are trading higher by 13.91% to $68.96 during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened?. Maximus reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $2.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. Golden Sun Education Gr's trading volume hit 159.8K shares by close, accounting for 28.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. Muscle Maker GRIL...
Where Century Communities Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Century Communities CCS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Century Communities. The company has an average price target of $56.25 with a high of $79.00 and a low of $44.00.
Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
Analyst Ratings for Willis Towers Watson

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Willis Towers Watson WTW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $238.825, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Qualcomm's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Qualcomm Inc. QCOM decreased by 12.05%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Qualcomm has.
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest

Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Analyst Ratings for Symbotic

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
SEC Charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management for Failing to Follow its Policies and Procedures Involving ESG Investments

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments. To settle the charges, GSAM agreed to pay a $4 million penalty.
Expert Ratings for National Instruments

Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $46.43 versus the current price of National Instruments at $40.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $11.00.
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.

