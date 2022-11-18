Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Polestar, Nordstrom, Autodesk: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday after investor focus shifted toward upbeat earnings reports and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going easy on rate hikes in the future. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday that she thinks the central bank can...
Benzinga
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers
Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toll Brothers. The company has an average price target of $53.25 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
Benzinga
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Imago BioSciences
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Imago BioSciences IMGO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Why Maximus Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher
Maximus Inc MMS shares are trading higher by 13.91% to $68.96 during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened?. Maximus reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst...
Benzinga
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $2.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. Golden Sun Education Gr's trading volume hit 159.8K shares by close, accounting for 28.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. Muscle Maker GRIL...
Benzinga
Where Century Communities Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Century Communities CCS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Century Communities. The company has an average price target of $56.25 with a high of $79.00 and a low of $44.00.
Benzinga
Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures
Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Willis Towers Watson
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Willis Towers Watson WTW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $238.825, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga
Qualcomm's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Qualcomm Inc. QCOM decreased by 12.05%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Qualcomm has.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest
Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
SEC Charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management for Failing to Follow its Policies and Procedures Involving ESG Investments
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments. To settle the charges, GSAM agreed to pay a $4 million penalty.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for National Instruments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $46.43 versus the current price of National Instruments at $40.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
Benzinga
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $11.00.
Benzinga
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest
Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Comments / 0